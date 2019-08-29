Since Thursday’s preseason game between the Eagles and the New York Jets doesn’t mean much to anyone but the handful of players fighting for roster spots, let’s turn our attention to human meme factory Adam Gase.
Gase, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins and subsequently hired as the Jets’ head coach in January, became an unlikely internet meme thanks to his buggy-eyed performance during his introductory press conference (the video of his eyes chasing a taco around the screen is internet gold).
Gase enjoyed another rush of internet stardom earlier this month, when cameras captured him taking a hit of smelling salt during the Jets’ first preseason game against the New York Giants.
Fortunately for the Jets, Gase isn’t bothered by all the mockery because he’s too focused on football. He revealed to The Athletic that in 2013, he asked his wife to schedule the C-section delivery of his youngest son, Wyatt, for 10 a.m. so he could make a meeting with Peyton Manning that day at 2 p.m.:
Gase also claims to have no idea what a meme is, and said he doesn’t waste time online.
“I don’t even know what that is,” Gase said of being an internet meme to ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay, shortly after his rocky introduction. “I don’t have Twitter, I don’t have Instagram, I don’t look at the internet, I don’t really watch TV, I watch movies. That’s it. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me.”
When: Thursday, Aug. 29
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time: 7 p.m. kickoff
TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Dave Spadaro, Ross Tucker)
Spanish TV: TeleXitos (Bill Kulik, Rickie Ricardo)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Streaming: NBC app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
- Jeff McLane reports on DeSean Jackson’s broken ring finger, which should not impact his availability for the team’s season opener against the Washington Redskins.
- According to Barkowitz, the Eagles final defensive end spot is down to Daeshon Hall, Shareef Miller, and Josh Sweat ... for now.
- Brandon Graham and Lane Johnson both have played in a preseason finale. They told Bowen it’s a game they don’t mind missing.
- Carson Wentz won’t play Thursday. It appears new backup Josh McCown won’t take the field, either. E.J. Smith reports that according to Pederson, what McCown showed last week against the Ravens was “probably good enough" to keep him on the sideline.
- Speaking of Wentz, the Eagles quarterback has opened up his own store on Amazon, where he’s selling meat bars.
