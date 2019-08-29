Since Thursday’s preseason game between the Eagles and the New York Jets doesn’t mean much to anyone but the handful of players fighting for roster spots, let’s turn our attention to human meme factory Adam Gase.

Gase, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins and subsequently hired as the Jets’ head coach in January, became an unlikely internet meme thanks to his buggy-eyed performance during his introductory press conference (the video of his eyes chasing a taco around the screen is internet gold).

Gase enjoyed another rush of internet stardom earlier this month, when cameras captured him taking a hit of smelling salt during the Jets’ first preseason game against the New York Giants.

Fortunately for the Jets, Gase isn’t bothered by all the mockery because he’s too focused on football. He revealed to The Athletic that in 2013, he asked his wife to schedule the C-section delivery of his youngest son, Wyatt, for 10 a.m. so he could make a meeting with Peyton Manning that day at 2 p.m.:

At 2 p.m., Manning was stunned to find Gase waiting for him in the meeting room.
Manning: “You’ve got to be kidding me. Didn’t your wife just have a baby two hours ago?”
Gase: “Yeah, but did you really think I was going to let you win this one?”

Gase also claims to have no idea what a meme is, and said he doesn’t waste time online.

“I don’t even know what that is,” Gase said of being an internet meme to ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay, shortly after his rocky introduction. “I don’t have Twitter, I don’t have Instagram, I don’t look at the internet, I don’t really watch TV, I watch movies. That’s it. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me.”

Eagles (1-2) at Jets (1-2): Week 4 preseason game

When: Thursday, Aug. 29

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 7 p.m. kickoff

TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Dave Spadaro, Ross Tucker)

Spanish TV: TeleXitos (Bill Kulik, Rickie Ricardo)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Streaming: NBC app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)

Media coverage

As with every preseason game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice and preseason highlights.

In the latest edition of the Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch discuss which players they think will end up on the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

NBC10′s coverage kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Eagles Preseason Kickoff, hosted by John Clark. The show will feature head coach Doug Pederson wired for sound during Eagles training camp. Eagles Preseason Final will air immediately after the game.

Eagles Pregame Live will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 6 p.m., featuring Ray Didinger and former Eagles players Seth Joyner and Barrett Brooks. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.

» READ MORE: Our staff writers predict the Eagles' 2019 season