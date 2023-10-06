Eagles’ Fletcher Cox ruled out for Sunday; Rams’ Cooper Kupp expected to play

The Eagles will be without veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety Sydney Brown, and reserve interior lineman Marlon Tuipulotu for Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both Cox and Tuipulotu missed practice this week. Cox is dealing with a back injury that, according to a league source, led to an epidural injection to alleviate discomfort. The indication is Cox’s injury shouldn’t sideline him long-term, though. Tuipulotu, who has played 12% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps, is dealing with a triceps injury.

Brown returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, but wasn’t a full go during Friday’s session and was ruled out as a result. The third-round rookie out of Illinois will miss his second game with the injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago.

Cam Jurgens also was officially ruled out for Sunday, as expected. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the second-year right guard is “week-to-week” with a sprained right foot last Monday. Jurgens made the switch from center to guard this summer and played well in his first three games. He left last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win against the Washington Commanders at halftime with the injury and was seen after the game in a walking boot. Jurgens remaining on the active roster suggests he has a chance to return sooner than the four weeks he’d miss if the team placed him on injured reserve to clear a roster spot.

Advertisement

Safety Justin Evans and wide receiver Quez Watkins are both expected to play after missing time, and receiver/return specialist Britain Covey is questionable. Evans (neck) missed last Sunday’s game and Watkins (hamstring) has been sidelined for two games. Both players returned to practice this week and were full participants in Friday’s session.

Covey entered the concussion protocol after the Commanders game, but he was a limited participant in practice Thursday and upgraded to a full participant after Friday’s workout. Concussion protocol requires players to avoid exhibiting any concussion-like symptoms after returning to practice, which likely explains his questionable designation.

» READ MORE: The main thing: How a quote from Britain Covey’s grandfather has infiltrated the Eagles locker room

Evans started the first three games of the season opposite Reed Blankenship at safety and figures to return to that spot against the Rams. The 28-year-old has one pass breakup and one forced fumble this season.

On the Rams’ side, coach Sean McVay told local reporters he expects All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp to make his return from a hamstring injury suffered during training camp. Kupp hasn’t played yet this season, but should be a handful even if he is easing his way back after missing extended time. He is coming off a 2022 season in which he had 75 catches for 812 yards and eight touchdowns.

Los Angeles will be without starting right guard Joe Noteboom, according to McVay. Noteboom was ruled out on Friday after missing the week of practice with a groin injury. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, despite missing part of the practice week with a hamstring injury, is expected to play.

Josh Tolentino contributed to this report.

The Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from SoFi Stadium.