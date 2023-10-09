Jalen Hurts ‘gets freaky’ with his legs, and all seems well again for the QB after the Eagles upend the Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jalen Hurts likes to get his freak on as much as the next mobile quarterback.

In the first four games, though, the quarterback didn’t look as otherworldly running with the ball — for whatever the reason. But Hurts had several scrambles in which he evaded defenders and absorbed contact in the Eagles’ 23-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which prompted the question of why get freaky now?

“That’s what they call it,” Hurts said. “That’s just something that happens.”

He looked different out there, though. He didn’t seem as preoccupied with protecting himself and, in fact, didn’t slide once at SoFi Stadium. And on a crucial third-and-7 in the third quarter, Hurts took off, crossed over a Rams defender, and withstood the tackle attempt of linebacker Byron Young before lumbering for 17 yards.

Advertisement

His right knee appeared to buckle after the hit. And he still had two more Rams tackle him to the ground. But Hurts popped up and ran the next play on the way to a field goal that expanded the Eagles’ lead to 20-14.

» READ MORE: Eagles lean further into ‘Brotherly Shove’ against Rams as dissenting opinions pile up

It was only the most dazzling of his 15 carries. But Hurts converted two other long third downs — one that was 9 yards — and for the first time this season resembled the swashbuckling “triple threat” quarterback from his first three seasons.

“That’s just the way games go,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re always going to want him to protect himself … and there are games he’s gonna get freaky out there — I think that’s how he says it. And I thought he did a really nice job today of making some plays that only he can make.”

All told, Hurts gained 72 yards on the ground. He averaged 4.8 yards per rush, but a number of his carries came on short-yardage downs that warranted the Eagles’ patented “Brotherly Shove” sneak play, including his 1-yard touchdown plunge with two seconds left before the half.

Entering Sunday, Hurts averaged just 3.4 yards a tote. Some defenses spied him on occasion. Others made a concerted effort to stop his designed runs. But there were also times when, seemingly under orders, he went to the ground rather than try to extend a play.

It got to the point where some publicly questioned whether the 25-year-old Hurts had already lost a step. He has taken his share of shots in his first three seasons, missed three games to injury in the previous two, and had offseason “clean-up” surgeries on his ankles the last two offseasons.

There will always be consternation about keeping Hurts out of harm’s way, but the topic reached a fever pitch after he signed a $200 million extension this offseason. Sirianni said it’s not like the Eagles tried to expose him more before the contract, but he conceded that change was inevitable.

Hurts got off to a slow start to the season, though. Having a new play caller in Brian Johnson probably played a part in his early struggles. And he showed incremental improvement with each game. But Hurts in the open field like the Hurts of old seemed to further reinvigorate the Eagles’ passing offense.

“That’s what makes us so special — everything Jay can do when it breaks down back there,” Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said. “When the defense is playing man with their back to them, it’s tough to turn around and tackle him with his dead legs and just being able to make people miss.”

» READ MORE: After Dallas Goedert stayed patient, the Eagles fed their tight end often in a win against the Rams

Hurts completed 25 of 38 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown, with six of those passes for 127 yards going to receiver A.J. Brown. But getting Goedert (eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown) involved more than he had previously had the offense clicking vs. an Aaron Donald-led defense.

Donald, for the record, finished with zero sacks and didn’t lay a finger on Hurts. How did the Eagles contain who center Jason Kelce called the greatest defensive lineman he’s ever faced? They doubled him and sometimes tripled him and there’s no shame in that.

“I don’t care about that,” Kelce said. “I just want to win games.”

And games the 5-0 Eagles continue to win. For the wins-are-a-quarterback-stat crowd, Hurts is now 18-1 in the regular season over the last two seasons and has won a team record 11 consecutive road starts.

“This is result-based business, and so, you’re judged on what you do and the outcome of what you do,” he said. “No one really cares about how you do it. They just want to see if you win or if you lose.”

There’s still plenty to clean up. The Eagles were 2 of 6 in the red zone and have converted only 4 of their last 13 possessions inside the 20 into touchdowns. Sirianni mentioned the coaches putting the players in better positions to succeed. Hurts talked about execution.

All of the above is probably more accurate. Hurts also tossed his fourth interception of the season. He had all of six a year ago.

But there’s also a sense that, despite the undefeated record, the best is yet to come. For that to occur, keeping Hurts healthy will be paramount. Even though D’Andre Swift (17 carries for 70 yards) took some of the load in the second half, Johnson still dialed up quarterback runs in the red zone and down the stretch with mixed results.

The outcome was mostly settled by that stage, but having a plus-one quarterback in the run game is such a weapon in today’s game.

“He keeps defenses guessing,” Swift said of Hurts.

Hurts’ locker stall next to Swift in the visiting locker room SoFi Stadium was mostly empty by the time reporters were permitted. There was a half-eaten peanut butter and jelly sandwich in a ziplock bag covered with inspirational words Hurts had written in marker.

But he was missing, and when he took especially long before showing up for his news conference, the thought of him having to spend extra time with trainers entered the mind. But Hurts was fine, team sources said.

He got to be freaky again — a phrase, for the record, he has used before when talking about his athleticism.

“Things come when they’re supposed to,” Hurts said. “I think it’s as simple as that.”