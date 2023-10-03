Eagles open as favorites at the Rams in NFL’s Week 5

The Eagles head west later this week for their third road game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. They do so as one of the NFL’s two remaining undefeated teams, joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing offense came alive in their overtime win over the Commanders. But the Rams defense ranks in the top 10 in fewest passing yards allowed per game (184.8).

The Birds enter Sunday’s game as favorites, as they will be most of the season. Here’s a look at the odds for the battle in L.A. and other games in the Week 5 slate.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

NFL Week 5 lines and odds (via BetMGM)

(Home team listed first)

Commanders (-6.5) vs Bears: 8:15 p.m. Thursday

The Chicago Bears blew a 21-point lead Sunday against the Denver Broncos and remain winless, while the Commanders went toe-to-toe with the Eagles. This should be another long game for Chicago.

Bills (-5.5) vs Jaguars: 9:30 a.m. Sunday (London)

The Buffalo Bills set themselves apart from the rest of the AFC after blowing out the Miami Dolphins this week, 48-20. Meanwhile. the Jacksonville Jaguars got back on track in London on Sunday, and will hope their offense continues to produce this weekend against the current AFC front-runners.

Steelers vs Ravens (-4.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

With Kenny Pickett’s status in question and an ailing offense, it could be another embarrassing showing for the Pittsburgh Steelers against their divisional rivals, especially given that the Baltimore Ravens dominated the Cleveland Browns over the weekend.

Lions (-9) vs Panthers: 1 p.m. Sunday

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers look simply overmatched this season. The Detroit Lions should beat Carolina soundly.

Falcons (-1) vs Texans: 1 p.m. Sunday

The play of quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans offense has been quite the surprise. The Falcons haven’t found their passing game yet this season and that trend should continue Sunday.

Patriots (-1.5) vs Saints: 1 p.m. Sunday

Two anemic offenses will battle it out in Foxborough. If you’re betting this game, do yourself a favor and take the under.

Dolphins (-10.5) vs Giants: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Dolphins will be licking their wounds after the Bills ran them out of Buffalo on Sunday and you never know which Giants team will show up for the game.

Colts (-1.5) vs Titans: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Colts nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Rams, while the Titans got back to their bread and butter against the Bengals: Derrick Henry. Could be one of the day’s most entertaining games.

Cardinals vs Bengals (-3): 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Joe Burrow just doesn’t look right for the Bengals and it’s affecting the team’s play. The Cardinals could be a nice upset play here until Cincy proves otherwise.

Rams vs Eagles (-4.5): 4:05 p.m. Sunday

The Rams will attack the Eagles’ banged-up secondary time and time again, so it will be up to the Birds’ defensive line to create pressure and force Matthew Stafford off his spot.

Vikings vs Chiefs (-5.5): 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Vikings from a year ago are long gone, while Patrick Mahomes is coming off one of his worst performances in some time. The Chiefs should take control of this game early.

Broncos (-1.5) vs Jets: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Zach Wilson and the Jets gave the Chiefs all they could handle, coming up just short, while the Broncos finally got in the win column. Which version of each team will show up on Sunday?

49ers (-3.5) vs Cowboys: 8:20 p.m. Sunday

Early game of the year candidate between two of the best NFC teams. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could make a huge statement on the West Coast in prime time.

Raiders vs Packers (-2.5): 8:15 p.m. Monday

Two of the league’s most storied franchises meet in prime time with neither offense playing particularly well. Somehow, this game could turn out much better than expected on paper.