None of this should imply that the Eagles deserve a pass. There are no mulligans in the NFL, particularly in one of the few games on a schedule that you can pencil in with a W. The Eagles will not win many games if they cannot find a way to shore up the offensive line, and they certainly won’t win a game against a team that includes Aaron Donald. But everybody who is leaving this team for dead isn’t just ignoring the track record of the NFL. They’re also ignoring the track record of the coach, and the quarterback, and the organization as a whole. There’s an argument to be made that Sunday’s loss was the worst one of the Doug Pederson era. But that argument gets made every season: against the Dolphins last year (or was it the Lions?), and the Saints the year before (or was it the Titans?).