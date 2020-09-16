“We put a lot of pressure on [Slay]. All our corners, playing that much man-to-man, put a lot of pressure on those guys,” Schwartz said. “Didn’t give up a lot of big plays down the field, which I thought was encouraging. Doesn’t change the result. … You don’t get any bonus points for how one individual played, or how one group played. But I was pleased with what he was able to do with some tough duty.”