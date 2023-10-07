Eagles vs. Rams predictions: Experts picks for Birds’ Week 5 matchup

The Eagles are off to a 4-0 start after surviving the Washington Commanders in overtime last weekend. Now, they’ll travel across the country to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, who aren’t the same team they were a few years ago but should still present a test for a Birds team that, despite its undefeated record, has hardly looked unbeatable.

It might not have been pretty, but the Eagles have been getting the job done, and will again enter this week’s matchup as favorites, with Jalen Hurts and Co. giving 4.5 points to the Rams at most sports books, including FanDuel.

But not everyone is picking the Birds, which had been the case for most of the season’s first month. But a long flight and shaky start has some people questioning the Birds, including some right here in Philly ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

For the first time all season, one of our four Eagles writers — Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino — is picking against the Birds. We’re not going to spoil that here, you’ll have to click over to find out. But we will tell you that Olivia has the Eagles squeaking out a win in Southern California.

Even though defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (back) won’t play, the Eagles still boast a talented defensive front capable of giving a lackluster Rams offensive line fits. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be relying on spot starter Sua Opeta at right guard to help contain superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. While the Eagles may be dealing with injuries at various positions, they still boast edges in positional matchups across the board. Prediction: Eagles 29, Rams 27 Olivia Reiner

For the rest of her reasoning — and to see who is picking against the Eagles — check out our full Week 5 predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country — who, like our beat writers, have been overwhelmingly behind the Birds so far this season — think about the Eagles’ chances to win in Los Angeles ...

ESPN.com: Six of their nine experts are predicting an Eagles’ win on Sunday. NFL.com: Four of their five NFL editors are taking the Birds, but none has them winning by more than a touchdown. CBS Sports: Seven of their eight writers are picking the Eagles to win, but only three have them covering the spread. Sports Illustrated: Six out of seven MMQB writers are backing the Birds.

The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia makes his picks against the spread. This week, he likes the Eagles to win, but not cover the 4.5-point spread. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab also picks against the spread, and doesn’t have the Eagles covering. The Athletic: Nine of their 11 writers are taking the Birds to beat the Rams. USA TODAY: Eight of their nine football experts are picking the Eagles.

Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles — and one of the two has one of the more lopsided scores predictions we’ve seen so far. Bleacher Report: Their consensus pick is an Eagles win and cover, with five of their seven writers picking the Birds to beat the spread. Sporting News: Bill Bender of SN has the Birds winning by double digits on Sunday — while Vinnie Iyer sees a slightly closer game but still thinks the Eagles cover.

Local media predictions

Who knows a team better than the writers who follow them day in and day out? Let’s take a look at who some local writers are picking to win ...