Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Rams game in Week 5

The Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers for Week 5.

Olivia Reiner

The Rams are off to a solid start this season, beating good teams in the Seattle Seahawks (second in NFC West) and Indianapolis Colts (first in AFC South) and losing by a touchdown to the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (first in the NFC West) and by a field goal to the Cincinnati Bengals (the 2022 AFC runners-up, now fourth in the AFC North).

Since departing the Detroit Lions in the 2020 offseason, quarterback Matthew Stafford has reached new heights in his career, winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Stafford, who is currently dealing with a hip bruise but is expected to play on Sunday, has a highly-touted arm that makes the Rams offense go. This season, he leads the league in pass attempts per game (41.5) and is tied for third in passes completed per game (25.8).

Stafford has breakout rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua at his disposal. He has 39 receptions for 501 yards, which are both the most in NFL history through four career games. Plus, Stafford gets Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp (hamstring) back this weekend after his stint on injured reserve. The Rams’ passing attack poses a daunting task to the Eagles defense, which ranks 27th in passing yards against and 30th in passing touchdowns.

Even though defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (back) isn’t expected to play, the Eagles still boast a talented defensive front capable of giving a lackluster Rams offensive line fits. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be relying on spot starter Sua Opeta at right guard to help contain superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. While the Eagles may be dealing with injuries at various positions, they still boast edges in positional matchups across the board.

Prediction: Eagles 29, Rams 27

EJ Smith

Going into the season, this looked like one of the easier matchups the Eagles would have all year against a depleted Rams team headed toward a rebuild.

At 2-2, Los Angeles has overachieved mostly thanks to a resurgent offense led by Stafford and the out-of-nowhere slot receiver Nacua, which makes things more intriguing and harder to prognosticate. The Rams don’t have the talent, both up front offensively and on defense outside of Donald, to beat this Eagles team at their best. But will they be at their best?

On offense, the Eagles are going to need to deploy plenty of attention and resources to keep Donald in check. They had success doing so in 2020, doubling him often and locating him pre-snap on every play. This is a bit of an oversimplification — every team comes in with a plan for Donald and the seven-time All-Pro still has logged one sack in three of the Rams’ first four games — but the Eagles should be able to keep him from wrecking the game. Los Angeles will likely try to exploit the reserve guard Opeta filling in for Cam Jurgens, but the infrastructure around Opeta should be enough of a help to keep him from being excessively disruptive.

If that’s the case, the Eagles should have enough favorable matchups in the passing game to gash the Rams, who rank 24th in defensive efficiency by FTN Fantasy. Maybe this is the game in which Dallas Goedert gets back to his normal productive self, but even if he has a limited impact, it’s easy to see A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith having dominant showings.

Defensively, the Eagles’ fluid secondary will have its hands full. Nacua may be a fifth-round rookie, but he has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL so far this season. Kupp returning from a training-camp hamstring injury will make things even more difficult, although it might come at the expense of some of Nacua’s usage in the slot. Regardless of how the Eagles handle the slot, whether it’s James Bradberry, Bradley Roby, Sydney Brown, or a mix of all three, the matchups against Kupp inside will be important to watch.

The Eagles should be able to get pressure on Stafford. Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson missed most of the week of practice with a hamstring injury but is expected to play. If he’s playing at less than 100%, Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat could capitalize. Stafford has averaged 2.72 seconds time to throw according to Next Gen Stats, which suggests there will be opportunities.

This game will come down to which Eagles team shows up. Contrary to the belief going into the season, this Rams team is capable of putting up points and upsetting a more talented team, especially at home. If the Eagles play like they did against Washington, they could board the plane back from Los Angeles with their first loss of the season. If they put it all together, or at least most of it, they should be able to eke out an important road win in this easier early going.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Rams 24

