Eagles still favored vs. Rams, but odds dip; plus prop bets for Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and more

The 2-0 Eagles are back at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday for a Week 3 matchup against another familiar opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, who are also unbeaten this season. As both teams prepare for the NFC divisional round rematch, here’s an updated look at the odds and some interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Rams updated odds

After losing to the Eagles last year, 28-22, in the snow, the West Coast team will try to spoil the Eagles early success and get a bit of revenge.

Earlier in the week, both FanDuel and DraftKings had the Eagles listed as 4.5-point favorites. Since then, those odds have slightly changed, and the Eagles are now listed as 3.5-point favorites heading into Sunday.

Advertisement

FanDuel

Spread: Rams +3.5 (-118); Eagles -3.5 (-104) Moneyline: Rams (+154); Eagles (-186) Total: Over 44.5 (-112); Under 44.5 (-108)

DraftKings

Spread: Rams +3.5 (-115); Eagles -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: Rams (+154); Eagles (-185) Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)

» READ MORE: Someone (outside of Philly) defends the Tush Push, A.J. Brown concerns, and what they’re saying about the Eagles

Passing props

Passing yards

Over the last two weeks, Jalen Hurts has thrown for just 253 total yards, including just 101 passing yards in Week 2’s win over the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford has thrown for over 240 yards in each of his two games this season.

It wasn’t all that different in their last meeting, with Hurts throwing for 128 yards while Stafford racked up for 324 yards. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have it a bit closer, with Hurts’ over/under set at around 190 passing yards and Stafford’s is set at around 220 passing yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Matthew Stafford Over 220.5 (-114) Under 220.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 190.5 (-114) Under 190.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Matthew Stafford Over 223.5 (-113) Under 223.5 (-111) Jalen Hurts Over 189.5 (-113) Under 189.5 (-111)

Passing TDs

It’s not just passing yards that are lacking for Hurts — he has thrown zero touchdowns so far this season. Meanwhile, Stafford has thrown for three touchdowns total, including two last week. Still, the sportsbooks have Hurts and Stafford listed at 1.5 touchdowns each.

FanDuel

Over Under Matthew Stafford Over 1.5 (+114) Under 1.5 (-230) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+168) Under 1.5 (-230)

DraftKings

Over Under Matthew Stafford Over 1.5 (-101) Under 1.5 (-126) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+157) Under 1.5 (-203)

» READ MORE: Eagles-Rams film preview: Handling pre-snap motion, potential for a Saquon Barkley breakout, and more

Rushing props

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 88 yards in last week’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs while Hurts rushed for 15 yards of his own. Meanwhile, Rams’ Kyren Williams rushed for 66 consecutive yards in Week 1 and 2.

Last year against the Rams, it was a different story for Barkley, who racked up 460 yards in their two meetings — including a franchise record 255 yards in their regular season meeting in Los Angeles. Will he be able to have the same impact on Sunday?

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 89.5 (-114) Under 89.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 40.5 (-114) Under 40.5 (-114) Kyren Williams Over 63.5 (-114) Under 63.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 88.5 (-112) Under 88.5 (-112) Jalen Hurts Over 39.5 (-114) Under 39.5 (-110) Kyren Williams Over 62.5 (-110) Under 62.5 (-114)

Receiving props

DraftKings hadn’t released the over/under line for Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at the time of writing, but FanDuel had them included.

Brown is coming off a week that saw him record five receptions for 27 yards after recording just one catch (on one target) for eight yards in Week 1. Meanwhile, Smith has just seven receptions for 69 yards through the first two games.

The Eagles pass defense will face its toughest challenge of the young season Sunday. Rams’ receiver Puka Nacua has 18 catches for over 220 yards so far this season, including 10 catches for 130 yards last week, and Davante Adams is coming off a game where he caught six targets for 106 yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Puka Nacua Over 79.5 (-114) Under 79.5 (-114) Davante Adams Over 57.5 (-114) Under 57.5 (-114) A.J. Brown Over 58.5 (-114) Under 58.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 49.5 (-114) Under 49.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Puka Nacua Over 79.5 (-111) Under 79.5 (-113) Davante Adams Over 59.5 (-112) Under 59.5 (-112)

» READ MORE: The Tush Push may be on a farewell tour, but the Eagles will use it until its last breath: ‘It’s a life well lived’

Touchdown scorers

So far this season, Hurts and Barkley are the only players to find the end zone for the Eagles, combining for five rushing touchdowns. For the Rams, Nacua, Adams, Davis Allen, and Blake Corum have found the end zone. Given their potent rushing attack, Barkley enters Sunday’s game as the favorite to score a touchdown, followed closely by Hurts and then Williams.

FanDuel

First TD Anytime TD Saquon Barkley First TD +470 Anytime TD -145 Jalen Hurts First TD +470 Anytime TD -140 Kyren Williams First TD +600 Anytime TD -105 Puka Nacua First TD +850 Anytime TD +135

DraftKings