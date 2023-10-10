Eagles stats: Jalen Carter in rare company; A.J. Brown exceeds the 5,000-yard mark

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Eagles improved their perfect record to 5-0 with a 23-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are five stats that help tell the story from Week 5.

5-0

The Eagles have started 5-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. This is just the fourth time the team has started 5-0, including 1981, 2004, and 2022.

Philadelphia is one of just two undefeated teams remaining, alongside the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 42-10, to improve to 5-0. The Eagles and 49ers are scheduled to play a rematch of last year’s NFC championship game on Dec. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We’ve got a team that likes to have fun with each other and holds each other accountable, those are things that have stuck out,” coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “We’ve won in a couple different ways that show the character of our team.”

Since he took over in 2021, Sirianni is 28-11. His regular-season winning percentage (.718) is the highest by any coach in franchise history.

5,000

Wide receiver A.J. Brown eclipsed 5,000 career receiving yards with his six-catch, 127-yard outing vs. the Rams. He’s the 13th player since the 1970 merger to accomplish the feat in his first 65 career games. Brown is scorching right now. He’s the sixth wide receiver in franchise history to record 100-plus receiving yards in three straight games, joining DeVonta Smith (2022), Terrell Owens (2004), Irving Fryar (1996), Mike Quick (1983, 1985), and Harold Jackson (1972).

Brown’s 541 receiving yards rank fourth in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill (651), Puka Nacua (572), and Justin Jefferson (571). Brown was a critical factor in Sunday’s victory with his ability to win one-on-one matchups, stretch the field, gain chunks of yards after the catch, and also draw key defensive penalties.

“It means the world,” Brown said of reaching 5,000 receiving yards. “It means I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. I’m on track. I’m going to keep putting my head down, keep working. It’s a blessing most importantly.”

3 ½

After he brought down Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice, Eagles rookie Jalen Carter upped his season sack total to 3 ½. This is most notable considering the historical struggles that are attached with young interior defensive linemen. For context, every other rookie defensive tackle in the NFL has a combined 3½ sacks, shared between Bryan Bresee, Dante Stills, and Kobie Turner.

Carter, who was taken with the No. 9 pick in April’s draft, has been dominant thus far. Following the victory, Carter revealed that he spent the duration of the team’s cross-country flight studying tape of Stafford, and he noticed how quickly the veteran quarterback would release the football. Carter wanted to challenge himself to execute his pass-rush moves even quicker, and that came to fruition for him at SoFi Stadium.

Among rookie defensive players, Carter ranks first in sacks, pressures (23), and pass-rush win rate (20.9%), according to Pro Football Focus.

“Phenomenal player who works really hard to get better,” Sirianni said. “He’s just got to keep doing it. He’s had a great first five weeks. We have high hopes for him. But he’s got to keep proving it over and over and over again. We know he has the talent. It just his job to continue to grow.

“We won’t put him in Canton yet — he’s just got to keep going each and every day. It’s about consistency.”

16

Jake Elliott successfully knocked in three field goals, which upped his season total to 16 made field goals on 17 attempts. Elliott’s 16 field goals are the most in the NFL. This is indicative of two factors. No. 1: Elliotts’ consistency, and No. 2: the Eagles offense’s struggles in the red zone. The Eagles went 2-for-5 in the red zone against the Rams. Last season, the Eagles ranked 31st in field-goal attempts. The obvious preference will always be six points, and it’ll be up to offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to clean up the unit’s struggles around that part of the field. For now, the Eagles will continue to be grateful for Elliott’s services.

“There are variations of why we’re [struggling in the red zone],” Sirianni said. “It’s our job to get it fixed and be more efficient in that area.”

37:55

The Eagles dominated the time of possession, 37 minutes, 55 seconds to 22:05. By the fourth quarter, the Rams defense was visibly exhausted from the beating it had taken from the Eagles, who racked up 454 total yards and a season-high 28 first downs across a whopping 78 offensive plays.