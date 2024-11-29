Eagles’ DeVonta Smith listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Ravens; Darius Slay ruled out

The Eagles listed DeVonta Smith as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the wide receiver’s availability up in the air.

Smith was at practice on Friday, but was a limited participant for the second day in a row because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. After Friday’s practice, the 26-year-old wide receiver said he didn’t know whether he would be able to play.

”It’s really not my decision,” Smith said.

And if it were his decision?

”I still don’t know right now,” Smith said.

The Eagles also ruled out cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (knee) on Friday’s injury report. Safety Sydney Brown (knee) and wide receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) are also questionable for Sunday’s game in addition to Smith as well. VanSumeren, Brown, and Wilson were each late additions to the injury report on Friday after practicing without designations the two days prior.

Smith has been dealing with the hamstring injury since earlier this month, but only missed last week’s game after seemingly aggravating it against the Washington Commanders in Week 11.

When asked about possibly tweaking the injury against Washington, Smith conceded the team recommended he give his hamstring a chance to fully heal instead of pushing it any further.

”Sometimes you’ve got to stop yourself,” Smith said. “If it was me, I probably would have kept going, but the team kind of did what was best for me instead of letting me make the decision by myself. They were looking out for me and said it was best that I sit.”

Smith missed one game earlier this season with a concussion and was sidelined last weekend, but has seldom missed time in his four-year career with the Eagles. Going into this year, the only game he was sidelined for was the regular-season finale of his rookie year because of an ankle injury.

Smith said this time is different because of the nature of hamstring injuries, which often require extended rest to fully recover.

”There’s a difference between playing through pain and playing through something that you’re just going to make worse every week,” Smith said. “You can play through pain and it can still get better, but playing through something that you’re just going to constantly make worse? That’s not a good idea.”

If Smith isn’t able to return to the lineup, the Eagles will once again lean on wide receiver A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert to help make up for Smith’s typical production. Wideout Jahan Dotson will likely see an uptick in snaps. Dotson played 68% of the team’s snaps against the Rams, but had just one catch for four yards on one target. While running back Saquon Barkley accounted for most of the Eagles’ production last weekend, Brown also finished that game with six catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.

