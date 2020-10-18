👎 -- Catch. The. Ball. That’s your No. 1 job when you’re a receiver. Hightower dropped a deep pass that could have given the Eagles an early lead or at least set up a score. It’s becoming increasingly clear why the rookie wasn’t drafted until the fifth round.
👎 -- The 74-yard run was stupendous, but Sanders denied himself a touchdown by not securing the ball. And the botched catch in the end zone was inexcusable.
🤷♂️ -- The quarterback was let down by Hightower, Sanders, and a few others on catchable passes, but he missed his share, as well, especially early on. But Wentz kept his poise despite unrelenting pressure and had the Eagles within a whisker of pulling off the comeback.
👎 -- Wentz and the offense battled until the end and had a chance to tie the score, but couldn’t convert a two-point attempt. The run-pass option call wasn’t as bad as the execution, but it was a curious choice by Doug Pederson with the Eagles' run game stagnant for most of the day.
👎 -- Brown was acquired just a month ago and was pressed into duty after yet another injury on the offensive line. But the right guard was brutally bad, especially in the first quarter. He gave up sacks and nearly took down Wentz himself at one point.
👎 -- There once was a time when 52 yards was considered on the outer limits for kickers. But not anymore. Elliott missed a field-goal try at that length before the half and those three points would have obviously been the margin of victory.
🤷♂️ -- His entrance into the game injected some energy into an offense that had been floundering. The two-quarterbacks-in-the-shotgun play was nifty, but the double pass wasn’t successful. And he failed to convert a two-point conversion.
👍 -- It took far too long to target the Eagles' white hot receiver, but when Fulgham started making grabs, the offense started moving.
👎 -- The Eagles weren’t the first team to struggle to contain the Ravens quarterback. They won’t be the last. But Jackson threw for nearly 200 yards and rushed for over 100, and the defense went another week without a forced turnover.
👎 -- They still stink.
👎 -- The Wentz-Ertz connection is still faulty. The Eagles tight end caught only four out of 10 targets, but not every pass was on target. Ertz left late in the game with an ankle injury. Another loss at the position could be debilitating.
👍 -- It wasn’t the same, but 6,000 or so fans didn’t allow the pandemic or the Eagles' slow start to dull their enthusiasm. The Linc was relatively loud down the stretch.