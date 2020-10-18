The Eagles had fought back from 18 points down to get to within 30-28 against the Baltimore Ravens with just under two minutes to play. Then came the critical two-point conversion attempt.
Coach Doug Pederson elected to go with Carson Wentz on a read-option. The Ravens' Matt Judon blew up the play along with LJ Fort and Wentz never had a chance. The Ravens won the game 30-28 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles broke the huddle close to the end of the play clock, and afterwards Pederson talked about getting out of the huddle late.
“I can do better as far as getting the play in and giving our guys a better opportunity, play-call wise in that situation," Pederson said. “But credit them, they made the stop and we were just a little short.”
When asked why he went with that play call, he said, “That is on me.”
He then talked about the execution of the play.
“I can put our team in a better situation," he said.
Wentz agreed that the team came out of huddle late during that two point conversion attempt.
“We probably did get a little later out of the huddle than we wanted,” Wentz said, later adding that his team has "got to be more urgent to get to the line and get our calls and get our checks.”
Wentz felt confident about the play.
“We had a scouted look there that we felt confident in that play and they made a good play, made life tough on us,” Wentz said. "It’s frustrating to come up short like that, but hats off to them.
Pederson said there were too many mistakes.
“There are enough things to point out in this game, from decisions I made to execution on the field, and we didn’t get the job done,” Pederson said.
When asked about how he views the Eagles’ record, Pederson said it is “right where we should be: 1-4-1.”