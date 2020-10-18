The next play, Wentz got hit again, but he managed to dump the ball to Miles Sanders, who was tackled immediately for a 6-yard loss. On third-and-23, Wentz somehow launched a perfect bomb to rookie wideout John Hightower, wide open behind the defense. The ball found Hightower around the Ravens' 40, but there was no one in front of him, and it should have been an 88-yard touchdown.