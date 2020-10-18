For three quarters, it might have been the Eagles' ugliest game of the season, and when you’re 1-4-1, there are a few contenders.
The fourth quarter showed the Eagles haven’t quit on Doug Pederson, and it showed Carson Wentz’s toughness and heart. But it also showed that there are too many holes in this team to beat a prime contender such as the Baltimore Ravens, who prevailed 30-28, after building leads of 17-0 and 30-14. The Eagles’ holes only got bigger.
The Ravens had to stop an Eagles two-point conversion play just after the two-minute warning to avoid overtime, because Wentz led a pair of touchdown drives while taking a terrible beating. He was sacked six times and hit a whole lot more than that, but when Wentz burrowed into the end zone with a minute and 55 seconds remaining, he made a miracle ending possible, after seeing two possible TD passes dropped.
On the two-point play, the bumbling Eagles of the first three quarters returned: Wentz seemed to want to pull the ball out of Boston Scott’s belly, but Scott held on and they both edged into the middle of the line, behind no discernible blocking. The Eagles couldn’t recover Jake Elliott’s onside kick attempt, and that was that.
The knowledge that they could fight their way back from terrible mistakes and ineffectiveness was one thing the Eagles could take from this game, but with the New York Giants visiting on Thursday, more tangible were the injuries to Miles Sanders (knee), Zach Ertz (ankle), Malik Jackson (quad) and Jack Driscoll (ankle) that took those players from the game.
If you stopped watching after the first series by each team, and only returned for the fourth quarter, you did yourself a favor.
The Eagles' first series began with a sack given up by new right guard Jamon Brown; Overall, Brown’s first action of 2020 brought into question whether it was really Jordan Mailata who’d never played football until recently.
The next play, Wentz got hit again, but he managed to dump the ball to Miles Sanders, who was tackled immediately for a 6-yard loss. On third-and-23, Wentz somehow launched a perfect bomb to rookie wideout John Hightower, wide open behind the defense. The ball found Hightower around the Ravens' 40, but there was no one in front of him, and it should have been an 88-yard touchdown.
Hightower dropped the ball.
The Ravens got it at the Eagles' 47 after a short punt. Then they converted third-and-10 and third-and-11 en route to scoring the day’s first touchdown.
If you kept watching, it was 14-0 after Wentz, desperately trying to breathe life into a stunningly helpless offense, checked to a read-option, kept the ball, gained 5 yards, was stood up, and had the ball ripped out for a fumble. Wentz’s knee was down — but it was down on a defender’s foot. It was that kind of day. Five plays later, the Ravens scored.
Late in the first half, the Eagles mounted a drive, fueled by the addition of Jalen Hurts to the backfield. An amazing Wentz-Greg Ward completion gave them a first down at the Ravens' 29, but on second-and-2, Wentz’s pass to Sanders, wide-open n the end zone, was dropped, and the Eagles failed to move the sticks on a Sanders run, then a Wentz sneak.
The Eagles got a break on a roughing-the-passer call on the final play from scrimmage of the half, and Jake Elliott lined up for a 52-yard-field goal, with the wind, well within the range of a kicker who has 11 50-yard-plus field goals made in a little less than 3 1/2 seasons. He missed it, wide right, just like the 57-yarder a week before at Pittsburgh.
The Eagles eventually got a first down on a 50-yard Hightower catch in the final minute of the third quarter. That play led to a Wentz touchdown pass to activated practice squad tight end Jason Croom, and the subsequent two-point conversion got the home team within 24-14.
Before that, Miles Sanders ran 74 yards on a draw, just like last week, but this time the ball got punched out and Sanders suffered a knee injury that ended his day. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell on the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.