Eagles football is finally back, and fans tuning in to watch the Birds take on the Washington Redskins to kick off the 2019 season will hear a familiar voice broadcasting the game.
Handling the call at Lincoln Financial Field on FOX will be Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, who worked two Eagles games last season, including the Birds’ heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. Davis spent some time around the Eagles during training camp, including the team’s joint scrimmage with the Baltimore Ravens, and came away impressed with the focus and drive he saw from quarterback Carson Wentz.
“It all comes back to Carson,” Davis told the Inquirer. “When you look at his raw numbers last year before getting hurt, they were pretty darn good. But they didn’t win enough — they were 6-7 in his starts. He wants to go back and show he and this roster are capable of getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it.”
In addition to his job at FOX, Davis is also the voice of Madden, providing commentary on the popular video game alongside Brandon Gaudin. As we know, players take their Madden ratings seriously (the Eagles are the game’s highest-rated team, though Wentz earned a low score), but Davis says he’s fortunate most players don’t typically associate him with the game. But Davis also said that at least one upset Hall of Famer pulled him aside to complain about his numbers in the Legends part of the game.
“I grabbed my phone, called someone at Madden and said, ‘Hey, this Hall of Famer wants to talk to you about his ratings. Here.’ and handed him the phone," Davis said. "Ten minutes later he handed me the phone back and said, ‘I think my rating’s going up.' "
Also on this afternoon’s broadcast will be Pam Oliver, who is working her 25th season for FOX as an NFL sideline reporter. According to Un/Necessary Sports Research, Redskins-Eagles will be Oliver’s 429th game, making her the longest-serving NFL sideline report by a large margin (next on the list is NBC’s Michele Tafoya at 268 games entering Sunday night).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Sept. 8
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Ron Torbert
Week 1 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports:
As with every preseason game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice and preseason highlights.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, a new show hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air FOX 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Giants at Cowboys: 4:25 p.m., FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
- Colts at Chargers: 4:25 p.m., CBS (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
- Steelers at Patriots: 8:20 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)
- When Jason Peters talks, the Eagles listen. “He’s just that big man on campus," rookie tackle Andre Dillard told McLane.
- The best preview of DeSean Jackson’s return to the Eagles came from new teammate Josh McCown: “That dude is still fast."
- Bowen came up with a list of 10 things to watch in the Eagles season opener.
- Alshon Jeffery was a full participant in practice on Friday, and “will be fine” to play Redskins, reports E.J. Smith.
- All three of our beat writers think the Eagles will defeat the Redskins. Vegas Vic is also optimistic about the Birds, though he’s not thrilled about laying a 10 spot.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Redskins at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Sept. 15: Eagles at Falcons, 8:20 p.m, NBC10
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles at Packers, 8:20 p.m., FOX29, NFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 6: Jets at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Oct. 13: Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Oct. 20: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX 29