Eagles football is finally back, and fans tuning in to watch the Birds take on the Washington Redskins to kick off the 2019 season will hear a familiar voice broadcasting the game.

Handling the call at Lincoln Financial Field on FOX will be Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, who worked two Eagles games last season, including the Birds’ heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. Davis spent some time around the Eagles during training camp, including the team’s joint scrimmage with the Baltimore Ravens, and came away impressed with the focus and drive he saw from quarterback Carson Wentz.

“It all comes back to Carson,” Davis told the Inquirer. “When you look at his raw numbers last year before getting hurt, they were pretty darn good. But they didn’t win enough — they were 6-7 in his starts. He wants to go back and show he and this roster are capable of getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it.”

In addition to his job at FOX, Davis is also the voice of Madden, providing commentary on the popular video game alongside Brandon Gaudin. As we know, players take their Madden ratings seriously (the Eagles are the game’s highest-rated team, though Wentz earned a low score), but Davis says he’s fortunate most players don’t typically associate him with the game. But Davis also said that at least one upset Hall of Famer pulled him aside to complain about his numbers in the Legends part of the game.

“I grabbed my phone, called someone at Madden and said, ‘Hey, this Hall of Famer wants to talk to you about his ratings. Here.’ and handed him the phone," Davis said. "Ten minutes later he handed me the phone back and said, ‘I think my rating’s going up.' "

Also on this afternoon’s broadcast will be Pam Oliver, who is working her 25th season for FOX as an NFL sideline reporter. According to Un/Necessary Sports Research, Redskins-Eagles will be Oliver’s 429th game, making her the longest-serving NFL sideline report by a large margin (next on the list is NBC’s Michele Tafoya at 268 games entering Sunday night).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: Week 1

When: Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Week 1 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports:

The NFL games that will air on FOX at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Red is Redskins at Eagles, purple is Falcons at Vikings, and green is Rams at Panthers.
506 Sports
Media coverage

As with every preseason game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice and preseason highlights.

Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, a new show hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.

As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air FOX 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).

Other NFL games airing in Philadelphia

  • Giants at Cowboys: 4:25 p.m., FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
  • Colts at Chargers: 4:25 p.m., CBS (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
  • Steelers at Patriots: 8:20 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)

What to know about the Eagles

Eagles 2019 schedule

Week 1

Sunday, Sept. 8: Redskins at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29

Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 15: Eagles at Falcons, 8:20 p.m, NBC10

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles at Packers, 8:20 p.m., FOX29, NFL Network

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 6: Jets at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS3

Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 13: Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX29

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 20: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC10

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS3

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29

Week 10

Bye week

Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS3

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC10

Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX29

Week 14

Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 15

Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX29

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX29

Week 17

Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX 29

