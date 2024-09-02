Eagles’ Tyler Steen focuses on his role — and all signs point to it being a reserve O-lineman

Tyler Steen entered training camp in pole position to crack into the Eagles’ starting offensive line but will most likely start the regular season on the outside looking in.

The 2023 third-round pick dealt with an ankle injury that hampered him for most of training camp and led to him missing a few weeks during the summer. Even when he was on the field, he spent the majority of training camp working with the second-team offense behind Mekhi Becton, who overtook the second-year lineman when he initially missed time.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t say publicly that Becton had won the starting job at right guard, but all indications are that the former New York Jets tackle will be between Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson on Friday when the team takes the field at Corinthians Arena in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

Similar to Sirianni and Becton the day before, Steen would not divulge his position on the depth chart when asked Monday, saying only that his role was clearly defined to him during a team meeting in which Sirianni told each player where he stood.

“We had a role definition meeting with Coach Sirianni,” Steen said. “Everybody understands their role and we’re just trying to do the best in our role.

“I know I have a role. Everybody else on the team has a role. Coach said the other day, just kind of dominating your box, I’m just kind of really focusing in on that.”

Steen entered each of the last two training camps in a position battle for the starting right guard spot, falling behind Cam Jurgens last year and Becton this summer. Steen started one game for the team last season when injuries piled up at right guard, but spent the last few weeks of the season as a game-day inactive player.

The former Alabama left tackle seemed further along in his conversion to guard this summer with a year of experience, but struggled at times after suffering the ankle injury. Steen played through some apparent discomfort in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens last month but left their second game against the New England Patriots early, getting carted off after aggravating his injury.

Steen conceded it was frustrating to miss so much crucial time, but said his return is what he’s focused on now.

“Injuries for everybody are really frustrating,” Steen said. “It’s just how you respond from it. You have to control what you can control, responding to that adversity and then going from there.”

Becton spent the first few days of camp as a multi-positional backup on the line behind Steen, but showed enough at right guard in Steen’s absence to take all of the first-team reps for the remainder of the summer. Becton played one series in the Ravens game, but was held out of the final two preseason games with the rest of the Eagles’ offensive starters.

During his Monday news conference, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the coaching staff saw enough from Becton this summer to know he could make the switch to guard a lasting one.

“He’s done a tremendous job of just embracing a new role,” Moore said. “Just teaming up with those guys, the veterans that he has around him, just embracing it. He’s done a phenomenal job.”

Steen said he noticed Becton “improved a lot” in his transition from tackle to guard, the same transition he has taken on since the Eagles drafted him 65th overall in the 2023 NFL draft. It’s worth noting the 24-year-old said he has been used mostly at guard the last few weeks even after falling behind Becton on the depth chart.

“It can be pretty difficult just as far as understanding angles and stuff like that,” Steen said of the transition. “Especially because there’s a lot more space out at tackle, compared to being more condensed at guard. I guess it’s a different way of playing.”