He has been wearing a brace on his knee throughout training camp and during Thursday’s game, but he said he felt free and easy moving on the field. He has to feel that way to be at his best. That’s his game: anticipating a play, having the range to get from sideline to sideline, arriving at the precise moment to break up a pass or deliver a hit. He doesn’t plan to wear the brace all season, he said, but it will depend on his level of comfort.