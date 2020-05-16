At first glance, a Friday evening memo from commissioner Roger Goodell to NFL teams, announcing the reopening of team facilities on Monday, would seem to be a pretty big deal.
But the memo actually just detailed the first step in a “phased approach,” which initially will allow injured players to be treated at team facilities, but will not allow OTA or minicamp work. In fact, coaches and healthy players still are not allowed on the grounds.
The memo details how the league will allow up to 75 people or 50% of a team’s staff to return to team offices, if this is OK under state and local guidelines. An Eagles spokesman said that with Philadelphia still in the “red phase” of Pennsylvania’s reopening process, the team won’t be allowed to bring staffers back to the facility on Monday.
Right now, only “life sustaining” businesses can reopen. Some of the Eagles’ more ardent fans might see them in this light, but city officials probably do not.
The Eagles are having team meetings via video conferencing, and players have been given workout plans. The league has given players stipends to buy gym equipment.
“It’s a very small stipend, but it’s something that is enough to where, partnered with the strength coaches [working online] and whatnot, we’ve facilitated a way for everybody to be able to get the workout and the physical preparation necessary,” Eagles center Jason Kelce told reporters on a Thursday Zoom session.
“We’re getting great work online with virtual meetings and all that stuff. To be honest, that’s more beneficial for a lot of the young guys and the rookies and whatnot,” Kelce said. “What we’re going to miss, for sure, is little technique things on the field, which I think we’re still going to get in training camp. I don’t think we’re going to miss it too much.”