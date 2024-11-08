Jalyx Hunt has proven to be a quick study. Could more playing time be on the way for the rookie?

After a long workday of practice, weightlifting sessions, and meetings at the NovaCare Complex, Jalyx Hunt goes home, fires up YouTube, and immerses himself in more football.

The rookie outside linebacker pulls up rushes from around the league that week and hones in on techniques that he can emulate in practice, especially as he works to develop his power rush. He listed T.J. Watt, Nick and Joey Bosa, and Myles Garrett as some of the league’s best who excel at putting their entire bodies behind their arms to generate force in their rushes. For Hunt, poring over their clips is how he prefers to spend his free time.

“Might as well,” Hunt said Thursday. “I like watching rushes. You love watching clean rushes when you win. You learn a lot from ones that you miss on.”

This education is all part of Hunt’s acclimation to the NFL, which has mostly occurred away from the game-day spotlight thus far. Hunt, the Eagles’ third-round pick out of Houston Christian, has played just 17 defensive snaps total in three games out of the seven in which he’s been active.

But Nick Sirianni hinted Wednesday that Hunt’s usage could increase in the near future. Howie Roseman’s inaction at the trade deadline backs up that notion, keeping the edge rushers group of Hunt, Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith intact. By not adding anyone to the unit, the Eagles general manager left the door open for Hunt to potentially assume a spot in the rotation.

“We’ll see Jalyx getting into the mix as well,” Sirianni said. “I think he’s been doing a good job at practice to be able to go. So we feel like we have five guys in that rotation that can get after the passer, that can crush the edge on the run.”

Practice has provided the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Hunt with the opportunity to build confidence in his rushes. For Hunt, it all starts with having a plan instead of figuring out his precise move at the top of his rush. He works with Eagles staffers Jeremiah Washburn, Connor Barwin, and Matt Leo to figure out which moves work best against the offensive tackles that the Eagles will face in the upcoming game. Hunt reps those moves throughout the week of practice.

Brett Toth, who faced Hunt in practice Thursday for the first time this year as he worked in at tackle, can sense Hunt’s comfort in his defensive role through the speed of his play.

“It’s just like the eagerness out there,” Toth said. “You can see guys that kind of take days off, kind of just trying to look out for their health going into Week 10. But for Jalyx especially feeling it [on Thursday], you can feel the eagerness to get better. The speed off the ball. Not trying to do the same move over and over. ‘Cause today, in between speed rush, speed-to-power, cross chop, you can see him trying to work on multiple ones as opposed to just falling into the trap of what you’re comfortable with.”

While Hunt has a plan for his rushes, he’s also learning to take what the offensive line gives him. Fred Johnson learned that the hard way in practice.

“He beat me on a couple reps where I overset him, he goes inside, and then sometimes I’ll set too shallow or whatever, and he’ll bull rush me,” Johnson said. “He’s just figuring it out, and I think he’s doing a good job.”

But Toth emphasized that the game environment is less controlled than the one created in practice, as offensive coordinators try to control the tempo in game action. It’s imperative that edge rushers have a sense of whether a play will be a run or a pass by keying in on different indicators, which members of the show team on the offensive line try to emulate in practice.

Still, even though Hunt’s in-game experience at the NFL level is limited, Toth said that the rookie is ready for a bigger role if called upon.

“For Jalyx, it would be going out there and, honestly, if he has a bad rep or if the tackle wins a rep, it’s how he responds the next one,” Toth said. “Using that rep not as a loss, but an influence into the next one. [If an offensive tackle] gets you on a jump set, being able to see his mannerisms at the line of scrimmage to know, oh, it’s coming again, and making him pay on a quick move inside.

“So until he’s out there, you really don’t know. But I do think he has that in him, even from just seeing [on Thursday]. If I had a good rep on him, it’s not like he’s overthinking the play. He takes it to the next one.”

Even with limited snaps, Hunt has taken advantage of his opportunities. He notched his first career strip-sack against the New York Giants in Week 7, coming unblocked off the edge to take down Drew Lock and knock the ball out of his hands in the process.

With nine games left in the regular season, Hunt is staying patient and poring into his preparation as he awaits another chance to get after the quarterback again.

“Soak in all the knowledge and then be where I’m needed,” Hunt said. “Whether that’s my reps coming on special teams or my reps coming giving them looks, practice looks. Holding the bag and giving the best tackle set I can give them. So wherever I’m needed, whatever I can do to help them be prepared.”

