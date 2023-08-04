Eagles’ Tyler Steen sees the value of being versatile on the offensive line

For the offensive linemen vying for depth spots on the 53-man roster at Eagles training camp, one of the best strengths is versatility.

Plagued by injuries to his starters in the past, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland prioritizes figuring out the depth chart early in camp, tinkering with different permutations and combinations of personnel for various contingency plans. Players who can chip in at multiple spots behind the starters on the line provide an added benefit to the team.

“If you’re not a starting player right now, you have to have swing value or you won’t be one of the eight players that we take to the game,” Stoutland said Friday after practice.

Perhaps no one seemingly understands that concept better than rookie offensive lineman Tyler Steen, whom the Eagles selected in the third round of this year’s draft out of Alabama. At 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, Steen started at left tackle in his graduate transfer year at Alabama and played both left and right tackle in four seasons at Vanderbilt.

When the Eagles drafted Steen, they listed him as a guard, likely due in part to his 32¾-inch arm length. Typically, offensive tackles in the NFL have at least 34-inch arms to get a handle on pass rushers quickly, making Steen a better fit at guard at the next level.

But Steen isn’t completely leaving that tackle position in the dust. In practice on Thursday and Friday, Steen took reps at left tackle with the second-team offense. He also slotted in at right guard with the first-team offense, but only when center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson came off the field, forcing Cam Jurgens to move from right guard to center and backup Jack Driscoll to fill in at right tackle.

Jurgens has taken the vast majority of reps at right guard with the first team, making him the likely replacement for former starter Isaac Seumalo, who signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. Regardless, Steen is embracing his reps at right guard and left tackle as he learns the offense, working to show Stoutland that he can provide value no matter where he lines up.

“I feel like I’m someone that is pretty versatile, and I’ve played across the line before,” Steen said. “So it doesn’t really bother me that much. It’s been just a learning experience.”

That value was apparent on Friday, when Steen made a pancake block on defensive tackle Kentavius Street while working at left tackle with the second-team offense. Steen said that as an offensive lineman, he prioritizes being a finisher and maintaining a physical mindset, especially in the running game.

Whether he’s playing guard or tackle, Steen is getting an education in what it takes to play at the NFL level. On the first day of camp, Steen incurred the wrath of coach Nick Sirianni when he was called for a false start during team period. He also has been tested by the best of the Eagles’ defensive line, including veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and rookie defensive end Nolan Smith.

Steen has experienced a range of highs and lows in his matchups in the early going of camp, both in one-on-one and in team drills. On Thursday, Smith used a dip move to beat Steen in a one-on-one. But on Friday while playing left tackle with the second-team offense during a situational team drill, Steen kept Smith from affecting quarterback Marcus Mariota from the edge.

“He’s really fast, so when you’re playing tackle against Nolan — not only Nolan, but a lot of the guys on our team — you have to make sure that you get off the ball pretty fast, because if you don’t, they’re going to beat you on the edge,” Steen said.

He’s also learning the importance of leaning on his teammates for guidance as he makes the transition to the NFL game. After Steen lost a one-on-one against defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on Thursday, left guard Landon Dickerson pulled Steen aside and shared tips and tricks with his younger peer.

“He’s obviously found a lot of things that work for him really, really well,” Steen said. “He wants to share that with the younger dudes to help us find things that we could know how to do as well.”

Even though Dickerson is technically competing against Steen for a spot on the roster, Dickerson refuses to gatekeep potentially useful information from Steen that could help him become a better player.

“At the end of the day, we’re teammates,” Dickerson said. “If I can help him solidify or refine something that I see is getting him beat or not letting him have the cleanest rep, that’s really what it’s all about.”

In camp, Steen has been a sieve, capturing wisdom from teammates while releasing the frustration that mounts after making a mistake. Steen tries to have a short memory after any given play, noting that those highs and lows are all a part of the learning process.

“It can be frustrating at times when you’re not perfect,” Steen said. “It’s all about having that next-play mentality, knowing that you have another opportunity ahead of you. So that’s what I try to do. I try to just have a next-play mentality. If it’s a bad play, wash it away. If it’s a good play, wash it away, just get on to the next play.”