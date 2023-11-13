Grading each member of the Eagles’ rookie class at the midway point

With nine games in the books, school’s back in session after the 8-1 Eagles’ fall break.

Let’s take a look at how some of the team’s least-experienced pupils have fared at the halfway point of the season in our rookie report card:

DT Jalen Carter (first round, No. 9 overall)

Carter is good. Like, really good. And not just really good for a rookie. In eight games, Carter has generated 29 pressures (tied for eighth in the league among interior defensive linemen) by Pro Football Focus’ count, including four sacks and 20 hurries.

He’s earned a prominent role in his rookie season, too. Carter has played 49% of the defensive snaps this season while missing Week 6 against the New York Jets due to injury, ranking second among Eagles defensive tackles behind only Fletcher Cox. With Kentavius Street traded at the deadline to the Atlanta Falcons, look for Carter’s role to increase going forward.

If he continues on this positive trajectory, Carter will likely be among the favorites to win defensive rookie of the year.

Grade: A

Edge Nolan Smith (first round, No. 30 overall)

Compared to his first-round counterpart Carter, Smith’s utilization has been far more sparse. On the depth chart behind Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Derek Barnett, Smith has played 10% of the defensive snaps (56). That said, while Barnett was inactive against the Cowboys, Smith more than doubled his defensive snap count from four the week before (6%) to nine (12%). The bulk of Smith’s snaps have come on special teams (117, 52%).

Smith is getting eased into the defense as he learns what it takes to become an impact player at the NFL level. According to PFF, Smith has taken 32 pass-rush snaps this season, generating two pressures. He recently notched his first career sack against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

“He’s getting good reps there on special teams and making some plays there on special teams,” coach Nick Sirianni said of Smith on Nov. 1. “We’re really excited about Nolan and the possibilities that he has as a football player. He’s just in a very deep room and sometimes you get in the flow of the game, and you ride the hot hand. And Sweat and Haason have really been playing really good football.”

Grade: C

G/T Tyler Steen (third round, No. 65 overall)

Steen, a tackle in college at Vanderbilt and Alabama, was thrust into NFL action for the first time against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 when right guard Sua Opeta went down late in the second quarter. The rookie offensive lineman was only on the field for six snaps during the two-minute drill, but he held his own with help from center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson. Steen didn’t allow a single pressure, according to PFF.

The following week against the Dallas Cowboys was a different story when Steen earned the starting role. He particularly struggled in pass protection, allowing six pressures (five hurries) on 35 pass-blocking snaps.

Cam Jurgens is likely to return at right guard from injured reserve (foot) on Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and ideally for the Eagles, Steen won’t play meaningful snaps again this season. But they’ll be looking to Steen in the future whenever the post-Kelce era begins, prompting Jurgens to move to center and allowing Steen to compete for the opportunity to start at right guard.

Grade: B-

S Sydney Brown (third round, No. 66 overall)

Brown has predominantly played nickel cornerback to start his career (66 of 215 defensive snaps, 30.7%), a departure from his traditional role at safety, with Avonte Maddox (season-ending torn pectoral muscle) and Bradley Roby (shoulder) out. When playing in the slot, he has mostly been on the field on early downs, with Eli Ricks taking over on third down.

Through nine games, Brown has experienced his share of highs and lows. He came up with some great stops against the Commanders in Week 8, particularly a bruising tackle on receiver Terry McLaurin, but he has had issues in coverage at times, like many of the Eagles defensive backs this season. The game against the Cowboys marked a low point in particular, as Brown allowed four receptions on four targets for 50 yards and a touchdown, according to PFF. Two of those receptions for 35 yards came against CeeDee Lamb.

Grade: B-

CB Kelee Ringo (fourth round, No. 105 overall)

Out of all the non-quarterback members of the 2023 draft class, Ringo has played the fewest non-special-teams snaps this season. Ringo took a single snap in the Eagles’ Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Even defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, the 11th-to-last pick in the 2023 draft, has played nine defensive snaps.

Despite the Eagles’ attrition in the secondary throughout the first half of the season, young, undrafted cornerbacks including Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, and Mario Goodrich have all seen playing time over Ringo. It’s worth noting, of course, that Jobe and Goodrich have a year on Ringo.

Still, it’s somewhat disappointing that Ringo has yet to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Sean Desai to see action in spot opportunities. Meanwhile, Ringo has been a core special-teamer, playing 72% of the snaps in that phase. He has made four tackles and had a fumble recovery on special teams. It goes without saying that he has plenty of time to grow as a cornerback, but his lack of defensive playing time is notable compared to the other members of his draft class, especially given where he was taken.

Grade: C-

QB Tanner McKee (sixth round, No. 188 overall)

Fortunately for the Eagles, the offense hasn’t required McKee’s on-field services (or backup Marcus Mariota’s, for that matter). As the third-string quarterback, McKee hasn’t been active for a game this season, serving as the emergency quarterback.

McKee won the third-string job out of preseason, defeating incumbent Ian Book by racking up 453 passing yards and a touchdown on 39 throws (72 attempts, 54.2% completion rate). He arguably outperformed Mariota, too. But it’s unfair to assess McKee without any regular-season action to work with.

Grade: N/A

DT Moro Ojomo (seventh round, No. 249 overall)

The final pick of the Eagles’ 2023 draft class, Ojomo has been inactive for all but two games this season, playing a total of nine defensive snaps. Seeing as he has hardly been active and given where he was taken in the draft, we’ll also hold off on giving him a grade.

Grade: N/A

CB Eli Ricks (undrafted free agent)

Ricks was the only 2023 undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster out of training camp, and he has been given a lot of responsibility, especially over the last three games. Ricks has taken defensive snaps in six games this season, the majority of them coming in the slot in the absence of Maddox and Roby.

He has made some notable plays, particularly against Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Week 7. Hill was targeted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with Ricks in coverage on three occasions. Ricks registered a pass breakup on one target, and on another, Hill was credited with a drop. But the next two weeks, Ricks had a hard time in coverage against the Commanders and the Cowboys, allowing a total of seven receptions for 175 yards. Ricks hadn’t played nickel before joining the Eagles and he’s still learning what it takes to be a consistent player at the NFL level.

“He prepares like a pro and he’s learning, and he’s like a sponge,” Desai said on Oct. 31. “He just wants more and more information and he’s trying to take on all these roles and learn so many different things and he goes out there and he competes. When he was not up, and he was on the [scout team] and playing out there, he’s competing in those reps and that’s how you get noticed and you get elevated.”

Grade: B