Is the Eagles’ roster battle at cornerback starting to take shape? Isaiah Rodgers knows it’s far from over.

Late last August, Isaiah Rodgers was at home, about two months removed from being cut by the Indianapolis Colts after he was suspended for a season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

His former team had just wrapped up a busy week in Philadelphia, where a joint practice between the Eagles and Colts ended with a brawl two days before their preseason finale. A few days after that game, Rodgers’ phone rang. It was his agent. The Eagles wanted to sign him.

Rodgers, of course, would have to wait. He talked in the spring about how he kept his training schedule as close to the NFL schedule as he could and treated every Sunday like he was playing. He would envision lining up against A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and others. He worked on his skills, he said, but also learned a lot. In late June, after finally getting back on the field with the Eagles during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, Rodgers was baptized.

“I took this year to reflect a lot,” he said after practice Monday. “I think I definitely understand that this is something I never want to lose again, so I’m definitely not taking it for granted.”

It’s showing — both on and off the field. Rodgers is seen after almost every Eagles practice with a smile on his face spending time with his young daughter, Maliyah, whom he held in his arms Tuesday afternoon while his teammates were interviewed in and around the media tent. On the field, he just might be staking his claim to the outside cornerback job opposite Darius Slay Jr.

The Eagles’ retooled cornerback lineup offered one of the most intriguing roster battles entering training camp, and Rodgers has been the one most consistently taking first-team reps over the last week. But after practice Monday, Rodgers disagreed that he was leading a pack that includes Kelee Ringo, Quinyon Mitchell, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, and others.

“It’s a competition at the end of the day,” Rodgers said. “I’ve seen this happen before. You can have one good week and one bad week and you never really know.”

In a way, that reality played out last week, when it appeared as if Ringo had the upper hand on Rodgers in the number of first-team reps he was receiving. Meanwhile, Mitchell, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick, has taken a lot of snaps in the slot recently with the first unit, a spot that Avonte Maddox also plays. Fellow rookie Cooper DeJean also will be in the mix in some capacity when he returns to practice from a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined for the entirety of training camp, which began July 23.

Ringo, who is entering his second NFL season, said he has enjoyed playing with Rodgers despite being in a fierce competition with him for a spot on the depth chart. Ringo said he likes watching what Rodgers does with his feet and it has helped Ringo learn to be quicker with his feet.

“I feel like the best thing you can do is control what you can control,” Ringo said. “There’s going to be changes made all over. Win every rep that you can and prepare the best way that you can, every single play. After that, everything is going to come out the way it should be.

“May the best man win.”

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked Monday about the potential domino effect DeJean’s return to the field could have at the position.

“We’ll see where he is at,” Fangio said. “When he comes back, it’s not going to be, ‘OK, he’s back,’ like nothing ever happened to him. I’m sure the guys downstairs will have rep limitations on him, practice limitations. So, it will be dependent upon where he is at and how he’s doing.”

DeJean’s absence certainly has him behind Rodgers, Ringo, and Mitchell in the outside corner pecking order. And Mitchell’s versatility in his ability to play inside is a “bonus right now,” Fangio said.

Rodgers, 26, said the talent at the position has forced the corners to all stay “levelheaded.”

“We have a lot of guys who could start on any team in the league,” he said. “You can’t take days off.”

To be clear, Rodgers isn’t looking for one. There may not be another player more excited for Friday’s preseason opener in Baltimore.

“I want to play the whole game, but I don’t know if that’s possible,” Rodgers said.

Will it take a pass breakup to really feel like he’s back?

“I want a pick-six, a kick return, I want everything,” Rodgers said. “I just want to make up for lost time.”