Eagles’ Jason Kelce: ‘I crossed the line’ in brawl during joint practice with Colts

The final practice of Eagles training camp ended with a sideline-clearing brawl between Eagles players and the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

The scuffle capped off a prickly joint practice between the two sides and was ignited by Jason Kelce, who leveled Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin in response to a hard tackle on Kenny Gainwell moments before.

Kelce was immediately swarmed by a handful of Colts defenders and thrown to the ground as both sidelines cleared and a massive, unquantifiable scrum of NFL players crowded the field, barking back and forth with coaches trying to diffuse the situation unsuccessfully for a few minutes.

After cooling off, Kelce eventually came back out from the locker room to express remorse for the fight, saying he took a “cheap shot” on Franklin out of frustration.

“It was an intense day,” Kelce said. “I think we all love each other a lot, and I’m just up here to let everyone know, including the guys in there that I crossed the line.”

“I think tensions just got the better of me. We try and keep things civil on the field and I think, for me, I pride myself as being a guy that sustains the emotions and level of play out there and I let my emotions get the better of me. That certainly doesn’t belong out there on the field. I’m just a little bit ashamed that it got to that level and that I did what I did.”

Kelce’s fierce block against Franklin, a Philadelphia native, was only a small part of an ever-escalating practice against former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s new team.

There were multiple scuffles earlier in practice, one between A.J. Brown and Colts safety Julian Blackmon and another between Derek Barnett and a handful of Indianapolis offensive linemen.

Brown had the first kerfuffle of the day when he caught a slant route and received a late hit from Blackmon across the middle. Brown shoved Blackmon, but the two were quickly separated and the tension quickly diffused.

Barnett’s scuffle was more intense. The defensive end “sacked” Anthony Richardson during a team session and, instead of letting the rookie quarterback throw a pass a second later, knocked the ball out of his hands.

The Colts’ offensive line, particularly guard Quinton Nelson, took exception to Barnett breaking the cardinal rule of not touching the quarterback and tried to wrestle Barnett to the ground. Barnett eventually squared up against a Colts player before a handful of Eagles players, including Jalen Carter, swarmed the group and created a scrum of bodies from each side.

“It’s football,” Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “It just boils down to being football, everybody is out there practicing hard, it’s camp grind, hard practices and a lot of athletes on the field, everything just got in the mix.”