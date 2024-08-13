Five Eagles position groups to watch as they meet the Patriots for a joint practice and preseason game

The Eagles are shipping up to (near) Boston for the week as training camp rolls on for arguably its most important time.

We’re entering mid-August, and it’s no longer accurate to call it “early” in training camp. Those involved in roster battles are running out of time to make their claims.

Advertisement

More important, a joint practice offers the first — and maybe only before Week 1 — look at Jalen Hurts and the first-team offense against an opponent. A joint practice, like the one the Eagles will have Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass., has become more valuable than a preseason game, like the one the Eagles will have Thursday against the New England Patriots. It offers an extended look at the starters against real competition in a structured environment where quarterbacks aren’t going to get flattened (like Hurts was the last time he played in a preseason game).

The Eagles’ depth chart is starting to come into focus in some spots and still is fuzzy in others. Here’s a look at the position groups worth watching closest during Tuesday’s practice and Thursday night’s game.

» READ MORE: Sunday practice observations: Jalen Carter vs. Tyler Steen; Cooper DeJean update; Ainias Smith’s struggles

Quarterbacks

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way.

Nick Sirianni said concerns about the weather and field kept Hurts and the first-team offense out of Friday’s preseason game in Baltimore. And while Hurts has looked sharp in training camp (he has yet to throw an interception during team sessions), Tuesday morning will be our first look at Hurts running new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense against a real opponent. Will he continue to handle blitzing pressure well? Will he continue to show a willingness to run with the extra burst he has already shown? Will the streak without an interception continue?

Behind Hurts, Kenny Pickett could really use a good week. He was efficient Friday night, but his pass attempts were mostly all inside 10 yards.

“Obviously, explosives are a big indicator of successful offenses,” Moore said Sunday when asked about the short throws. “Obviously, that’s an element. But at the same time preseason games are structured a little bit different.”

Pickett hasn’t stood out running with the second team, and third-stringer Tanner McKee hasn’t looked impressive enough to consider flip-flopping the two on the depth chart. They’ll both get plenty of work again Thursday night.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ preseason glimpse of their new-look offense comes with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee at QB

Wide receivers

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have looked the part of one of the league’s best one-two punches over the last few weeks. But there’s a lot of uncertainty behind them.

Parris Campbell, who seemed to have a hold on the third spot, has missed more than a week with a groin injury. Fellow veteran John Ross has shown his speed at times but hasn’t gotten open enough. Rookie Johnny Wilson is seemingly moving up the depth chart, and his 6-foot-6 frame is intriguing, but he’s far from a finished product. The player drafted 33 spots ahead of Wilson, Ainias Smith, hasn’t had many good moments, and injured safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson let him know it when he dropped a pass after not getting much separation in a one-on-one rep vs. rookie safety Andre’ Sam at the end of practice Sunday.

Britain Covey has had a strong camp, and Wilson is rising, but most of the guys not named Brown and DeVonta Smith aren’t. Maybe that changes this week, or maybe general manager Howie Roseman will be watching extra closely and ready to make a move.

» READ MORE: Eagles grades: Linebackers and defensive backs earn high marks, backup quarterbacks struggle vs. Ravens

Inside linebackers

Don’t count Nakobe Dean out yet.

Devin White and Zack Baun continue to get the most looks when the Eagles are in base and nickel defense, but Baun was just OK Friday night in Baltimore, and Dean, who hasn’t been great during camp, had some good moments.

Every practice is important for Dean, but this is a big week. The Eagles know what he can do when blitzing and playing against the run, but he needs to show them he can be good enough in pass coverage to stay on the field.

Keep an eye on Jeremiah Trotter Jr., too. The rookie continues to stand out. He was credited with a sack Friday night and was around the ball plenty.

Interior offensive linemen

It’s Cam Jurgens’ offensive line now with Jason Kelce gone, and we’ll get to see Jurgens in command of that unit at center against real competition Tuesday.

But it’s the right guard spot that still has some intrigue. It seems like it’s Mekhi Becton’s job to lose right now. Becton played one series Friday before joining the rest of the first-team offense on the sideline. Tyler Steen, who is still slowed by an ankle injury, played the rest of the first half. It was a chance to make up for the lost reps from the practices he missed. Steen was solid Friday night but has some work to do if he wants to bypass Becton and get back with the first team.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Ravens takeaways: Evaluating Tyler Steen’s hobbled performance; help wanted at wide receiver

Safeties

Gardner-Johnson’s shoulder injury has opened the door for Avonte Maddox to get more first-team reps at safety rather than at nickel, where he might be losing his spot to rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell anyway.

It’s unclear if Gardner-Johnson will return to the field this week, but even if he does, the safety position is worth paying attention to.

James Bradberry is a few weeks into his transition from corner to safety, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Sunday that Bradberry was “doing pretty damn good there.” Bradberry is still mostly running with the second team, though he has gotten some first-team reps with Gardner-Johnson out.

Reed Blankenship seems to have a hold on the starting spot next to Gardner-Johnson, but he hasn’t been all that noticeable so far in camp. Then again, Hurts hasn’t thrown the ball deep much.

The Eagles don’t have a lot of depth at safety and have been hit with some injuries. On Sunday, they signed Caden Sterns, a 2021 fifth-round pick by Denver, where Fangio was the head coach.