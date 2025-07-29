Eagles swap receivers by waiving Danny Gray and signing Ife Adeyi

Ife Adeyi is back with the Eagles.

On Tuesday the Eagles signed the 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver who played for new Temple coach K.C. Keeler at Sam Houston State and waived receiver Danny Gray, who suffered a finger injury in practice Saturday.

Adeyi, who was with the Eagles on a tryout basis during rookie camp in May, signed with the team on June 5 before being waived a day later.

Adeyi had 164 receptions for 2,312 yards and 19 touchdowns during his career at Sam Houston State before going undrafted. He did not attend the NFL scouting combine, but he put up impressive numbers during his pro day, showing off his speed and athletic ability. Adeyi ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

He’ll need to show off that speed and a whole lot more in order to climb the depth chart. The one-for-one swap at receiver means the Eagles still have a dozen wide receivers in camp.

