Eagles sign WR Ife Adeyi, who was with the team during rookie camp

The Eagles added another player to their expanded roster, announcing the signing of wide receiver Ife Adeyi on Thursday.

Adeyi is the third player who was with the Eagles on a tryout basis during their rookie camp in early May to sign with the team, joining wide receiver Giles Jackson and offensive lineman Marcus Tate, who signed earlier this week.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Adeyi had 164 receptions for 2,312 yards and 19 touchdowns during his time with coach K.C. Keeler at Sam Houston State before going undrafted. He did not attend the NFL scouting combine, but he put up impressive numbers during his pro day, showing off his speed and athletic ability. Adeyi ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

Adeyi’s addition gives the Eagles 13 receivers on their 90-man roster, which is now full at 91 players. Why the extra body? Tackle Laekin Vakalahi is an international exemption.

The Eagles wrap up organized team activities this week and have a one-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday before breaking until camp opens in late July.