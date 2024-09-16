Eagles sign OL Nick Gates to active roster and waive LB Patrick Johnson

The Eagles made a series of roster moves in advance of their Monday night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, signing Nick Gates to the active roster and elevating Parris Campbell and E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad.

In order to make room on the active roster to sign Gates, an offensive lineman, the Eagles waived Patrick Johnson, a depth linebacker and core special-teams member whom the Eagles selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Tulane.

Gates, 28, figures to serve as the backup center on the game day roster. The sixth-year veteran spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Giants and last year with the Washington Commanders, playing a total of 57 games (39 starts) at guard and center. Gates was a practice-squad elevation in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Campbell, 27, gives the Eagles depth at receiver with A.J. Brown ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Johnny Wilson, the sixth-round rookie out of Florida State, was listed as questionable on the final injury report, also with a hamstring issue. The 6-foot, 208-pound Campbell was not elevated from the practice squad last week, so he is expected to make his Eagles debut.

Jenkins, 25, will provide the Eagles with a third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Jenkins was a practice-squad elevation against the Packers, taking just three offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps in his NFL debut.