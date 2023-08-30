A position-by-position look at what could be Howie Roseman’s best Eagles roster

The Eagles released six players on Tuesday that were on their 53-man roster by the end of last season, three of whom played in Super Bowl LVII. They currently don’t have a punter, an obvious punt returner, or more than four wide receivers after trimming the roster to a mandatory 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline.

They have a middle linebacker who’s never played an NFL down as the starter, a starting right guard who’s never played a live snap at the position, a lead safety with only five career starts , a yet-to-be-determined starter at the other safety spot, a running back room without a workhorse, and three of their top four defensive tackles are all younger than 24 years of age.

But the Eagles also have, quite possibly, the best overall roster that general manager Howie Roseman has ever constructed, and the best odds to repeat as NFC champions and have coach Nick Sirianni and his squad back in the Super Bowl.

“I think this is a harder day than certainly the two of us have had in the last three years,” Roseman said at the NovaCare Complex. “In one way it shows that your team is getting better, which we’re proud of, but it’s definitely bittersweet to see some of these guys go.”

While cut-down day may have meaning for bubble players who either made or didn’t make the roster, or for fans obsessed with every transaction, there are hardly ever moves made on this day that change the complex of a team.

But the final few cuts can speak to the depth of a team. The Eagles said goodbye to punter Arryn Siposs, returner Britain Covey, and safety K’Von Wallace - all three Super Bowl contributors – and to running back Trey Sermon, quarterback Ian Book, defensive end Janarius Robinson and linebacker Kyron Johnson – all four on the 53-man roster for most of last season – on Tuesday.

That doesn’t mean they’re gone for good. Siposs and Covey would appear to be the most likely to return once Roseman sees how the other NFL rosters shake out. Even if both were to come back on the 16-man practice squad, they would still be eligible to be promoted before game days.

It’s possible the Eagles lose some of the players they hope return to the waiver wire. But they sacrificed those potential losses by stockpiling at positions of importance along both lines and at cornerback.

The Eagles have injected youth into those spots with two offensive linemen, three defensive tackles, one edge and three cornerbacks having come in the last two draft classes. The 2023 group, led by defensive tackle Jalen Carter and outside linebacker Nolan Smith, has obvious potential.

“The rookie class came in with great energy, great attitude and great want-to,” Roseman said. “And I think that anyone who’s come to practice on a regular basis can see the energy they’re bringing every day. And [I’m] proud that we have a group of veteran players who embraced them.”

The blend of old and new may be the best balance the Eagles roster has had in Roseman’s 14 seasons as GM. His teams have struggled before to maintain the high water marks he’s reached with the three coaches that preceded Sirianni.

There were various reasons for each of those declines, and certainly there are variables this season that could lead to regression. Roseman wasn’t puffing out his chest 11 days before the opener at the Patriots, but he also wasn’t shying away from stating the obvious:

The 2023 Eagles should be good.

“I think you’ve demonstrated ability through camp,” he said when asked what he thought of his roster now vs. before camp, joint practices with the Browns and Colts and three preseason games. “I think we’re a good enough team that when you see the players go against good competition on both sides of the ball, you get a good evaluation of those guys.”

Here’s a closer look at Roseman’s roster and how it may look by next week:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee.

Released: Ian Book.

No surprises here, although McKee may have exceeded some outside expectations. Mariota was inconsistent throughout the summer, but the Eagles wanted a backup with plus-one capabilities in the run game. Keeping Hurts healthy is of obvious importance, but Mariota may not be capable of holding down the fort for an extended period.

Running backs (4): D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott.

Waived/injured: Trey Sermon

Released: Kennedy Brooks.

Swift will likely receive the most touches early on, but a by-committee approach is likely with Gainwell rising and Penny a between-the-tackles runner. Scott looks like the kick returner by default again, or when the New York Giants are on the schedule, another option in the backfield. Sermon’s unspecified injury could scare off teams and allow him to return via the practice squad.

Wide receivers (4): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus.

Injured reserve: Charleston Rambo.

Released: Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Deon Cain, Tyrie Cleveland, Jaden Haselwood, Johnny King, Freddie Swain.

If either Brown or Smith goes down, Watkins bumps outside and Zaccheaus takes his spot in the slot. Roseman didn’t hide the Eagles’ interest in adding another receiver. “The roster situation is fluid,” he said. “Obviously, we’re going to be aggressive when we get back upstairs to our desks.”

Ngata, an undrafted rookie, brought some size, but he was unpolished. Covey’s release means the Eagles don’t have a punt returner with experience. Zaccheaus handled the job in the preseason, but he has fielded only three punts in his career.

“We don’t have to make any of those decisions right yet,” Sirianni said when asked to name his punt returner. “We still have time and we still have 69 guys to choose from. Well, we’re not going to pick Jordan Mailata or something like that.”

Mailata makes more sense than some of the other candidates, but Covey will likely get a weekly call-up until he runs out of exemptions.

Tight ends (4): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam.

Released: Brady Russell, Tyree Jackson, Dan Arnold.

Okwuegbunam was acquired just before the Broncos released him. The fourth-year tight end has good size (6-foot-5, 258 pounds), athleticism and projects. “We had some people in the building who were with Denver when they drafted him,” Roseman said, referencing senior director Matt Russell.

Goedert is entrenched as the starter and Stoll’s blocking still likely makes him the No. 2. But Calcaterra had a lukewarm camp and could have Okwuegbunam over his shoulder.

Offensive linemen (9): Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Fred Johnson.

Injured reserve: Roderick Johnson.

Released: Josh Sills, Brett Toth, Josh Andrews, Dennis Kelly, Julian Good-Jones, Cameron Tom, Tyrese Robinson

Jurgens, the new right guard, is the backup center if Kelce gets injured. The 13-year veteran hasn’t missed a start in 149 games, including the playoffs. Johnson may be the best tackle in the game. Mailata is a monster, but he had his ups and downs last season. Dickerson is tough as nuts, but he’s seemingly always dealing with some ailment.

Driscoll and Opeta are solid tackle and guard backups, respectively. Steen, a third round rookie, has starter potential at either spot. Johnson, a journeyman tackle, may have found a home under assistant Jeff Stoutland.

Sills was behind after missing months, but he looks pegged for a practice squad return.

Defensive tackles (7): Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street, Moro Ojomo.

Injured reserve: Noah Elliss.

Released: Marvin Wilson, Caleb Sanders, Robert Cooper, Olive Sapapolu.

Seven is a lot here, but the Eagles may want two three-man front rotations on game day. Davis will be the starting nose guard, but Carter and Williams may play more on passing downs. Tuipulotu can back up at nose, but when he had to help fill in for the injured Davis a year ago, it didn’t go well. Ojomo should have time to develop.

Defensive ends/outside linebackers (6): Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson.

Released: Kyron Johnson, Janarius Robinson, Tarron Jackson, Quinton Bell.

Barnett was given the opportunity to shop his services to another team, but the Eagles envision him as part of the rotation, even if he plays just a dozen snaps a game. “We love having him and that’s why we brought him back,” Roseman said. “That’s a position for us … that is a priority. So we’re going to keep as many of those guys as possible.”

Smith has the ability to play right away, but a shoulder injury has kept him out the last few weeks. Sirianni was non-committal about the rookie being healthy in time for the opener.

Inside linebackers (3): Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss.

Injured reserve: Shaun Bradley.

Released: Nicholas Morrow, Ben VanSumeren, Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

T.J. Edwards’ departure via free agency was expected, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be costly. Dean has the college pedigree, but the Eagles are placing a lot on the 2022 third rounder. Cunningham was brought in early in camp and won the other starting job.

Morrow was a vested veteran casualty, but could find his way back if he doesn’t have a better landing spot. Three off-ball linebackers is a small number, but Smith and Patrick Johnson cross-trained some during the summer.

“In Patrick’s case, we felt good about that,” Sirianni said. “He got a little bit of reps in the Indy game at [inside] linebacker.”

Cornerbacks (7): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Mario Goodrich.

Injured reserve: Zech McPhearson.

Released: Mekhi Garner, Josiah Scott.

Slay and Bradberry won accolades last season, but they’ve both hit 30 and the Eagles were close to parting with each. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll tail off, but Roseman is clearly stockpiling potential replacements.

Jobe won the No. 3 outside spot. Ricks, an undrafted rookie, had a better camp than Ringo, a fourth rounder. “This is a long, instinctive player with good athleticism and ball skills,” Roseman said of Ricks. “Those guys are hard to find.”

Goodrich snuck on as Maddox’s backup in the slot when McPhearson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture.

Safeties (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans.

Released: K’Von Wallace, Tristan McCollum.

Blankenship claimed one starting spot early in camp, but Edmunds, Evans and Brown are probably still competing for the other slot. Brown, a third rounder, has the greatest upside, but it may be too early to toss him into the deep end.

Wallace is gone after three seasons as a reserve. The Eagles need safeties that can cover receivers and space in the post and he was better suited to play in the box.

Specialists (2): Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato.

Released: Arryn Siposs.

Siposs survived the release of undrafted rookie Ty Zentner a few weeks ago, but not the 53-man crunch. Roseman referenced his shanked punt in the Super Bowl, but Siposs didn’t kick well in the summer either.

“When you look at Sip, obviously the season didn’t end for us the way that we wanted to, and he would say the same thing,” Roseman said. “But also we have confidence in his abilities. So we’ll just see what happens here in the next 24 hours.”

The Eagles are hoping to try out a few punters in the next few days. They also need someone who can hold for Elliott. If they don’t find a perfect fit, it seems likely that Siposs is back.