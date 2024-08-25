Jeff McLane’s one and only Eagles’ 53-man roster prediction

The Eagles have begun the process of whittling their 91-man roster down to 53 after Saturday’s preseason finale vs. the Vikings.

A year ago, the team held two practices ahead of the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline, which allowed bubble roster players to make a last impression. The Eagles have no such workouts scheduled over the next two days.

Advertisement

The film is in the can, so to speak, and general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni can focus their attention on the last few pieces to their roster puzzle. Roseman could also make moves before cut-down day. He already traded for wide receiver Jahan Dotson on Thursday.

He also has time after Tuesday to upgrade his team before the season opener vs. the Packers in Brazil on Sept. 6. That’s why the last few who make the initial roster shouldn’t rest, and those who didn’t shouldn’t despair.

Every year the Eagles have players who are released in the first week after the making the first cut, or they have practice squad players who play in games until they run out of call-ups and are eventually promoted to the 53-man roster.

Roseman and Sirianni have many variables to factor into the roster construction, among them salary cap implications and injury designations. They will weigh the importance of one position against another. And they will attempt to balance the short-term with the long-term.

The 16-man practice squad will afford them the luxury of stowing some prospects, but the Eagles also have to consider which fringe players may be most attractive to other teams if waived.

Considering all the above — and whatever inside information has been gathered — here’s one beat reporter’s roster prediction:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee.

Cut: Will Grier.

Practice squad: None.

Pickett was a little steadier in the final week of training camp and the preseason, but it wasn’t like he distanced himself from McKee in the No. 2 quarterback competition. Still, I don’t think the Eagles feel comfortable enough with the latter should Hurts miss time. They also aren’t likely to get trade offers for Pickett unless there’s some team out there with a dire backup situation. They will have to identify the actual depth chart on games with who is active and who is the emergency third quarterback.

Running backs (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley.

Cut: Tyrion Davis-Price, Kendall Milton, Lew Nichols.

Practice squad: Davis-Price.

The Eagles under this regime have kept four running backs. Davis-Price would be the best candidate among the big-bodied types. But he would need to be a key special teams contributor to justify making the team. He can likely be stowed on the practice squad.

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley tells The Inquirer how adversity-filled years with the Giants helped shape the new Eagles RB

Wide receivers (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith.

Cut: Joseph Ngata, Parris Campbell, John Ross, Austin Watkins Jr., Jacob Harris, Griffin Hebert.

Practice squad: Ngata.

It came as little surprise that Roseman traded for Dotson. It’s not as if the offense needs another volume receiver, although Dotson is an upgrade at third receiver. But they definitely need a better option if either Brown or DeVonta Smith is to get hurt. Covey could start out on the practice squad like he did the previous two seasons, but he has earned the 53-man status. Ainias Smith had a rough start, but Roseman will give the fifth rounder the benefit of doubt, especially after his late camp improvement.

» READ MORE: Eagles wideout Jahan Dotson holds his football future in his hands. Quite literally, in fact

Tight ends (2): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra.

Cut: E.J. Jenkins, Albert Okwuegbunam, Kevin Foelsch, Armani Rogers, McCallan Castles (IR).

Practice squad: Jenkins.

Even if Jenkins squeaks on, the Eagles could be on the market for a replacement. They kept four on the roster all of last season, however questionable that may have been. Okwuegbunam hasn’t shown he was worth the spot. An abdomen injury in the preseason opener cut into his practice time, but he didn’t stand out before the setback. Jenkins showed that he can get open and catch the ball, but his blocking needs work and the Eagles would prefer a third tight end who specializes in that discipline. Maybe Jack Stoll, if he doesn’t make the New York Giants roster, returns?

Offensive linemen (10): Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Brett Toth.

Cut: Darian Kinnard, Nick Gates, Matt Hennessy, Anim Dankwah, Gottlieb Ayedze, Jason Poe, Laekin Vakalahi.

Practice squad: Kinnard, Gates, Dankwah, Vakalahi (exempt).

Injured reserve: Le’Raven Clark.

Toth is a vested veteran, which could hurt his chances of making the initial roster. Roseman may want to avoid guaranteeing all of his salary. Being a vested veteran also means Toth isn’t subject to waivers. He could agree to the practice squad knowing the Eagles will call him up to the active game day roster. That said, he had his best camp and can now play all five spots after showing he could handle backup center duties. He could have some leverage.

» READ MORE: Veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth’s versatility has him in line to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster

Kinnard and Gates have improved under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, and they have some of Toth’s versatility. But the Eagles have drafted rookies in Keegan and McMahon who have shown enough promise to be developed.

Defensive tackles (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker.

Cut: P.J. Mustipher, Gabe Hall.

Practice squad: Mustipher, Hall.

The first five are guarantees. Booker did enough to earn one of the last spots. It doesn’t hurt that he plays a position of importance. He isn’t necessarily the backup nose tackle to Davis. If defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wants another space eater, Mustipher makes more sense. But he probably could be stowed on the practice squad in case of emergency.

Defensive ends / outside linebackers (6): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson.

Cut: Tarron Jackson, Julian Okwara, Terrell Lewis.

Practice squad: Jackson.

The Eagles may not look as strong on the edge as they did a year ago, but there isn’t as much to debate in who survives. Patrick Johnson is a valuable special teams performer and has flashed as much as Nolan Smith on defense. Johnson won’t be ahead of the former first rounder on the depth chart, and neither will Hunt, who isn’t as much of a project as expected. But they could push for time if Smith falters.

Inside linebackers (5): Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Ben VanSumeren.

Cut: Oren Burks, Brandon Smith

Practice squad: Smith.

A year ago, the Eagles kept only three off-ball linebackers at first, which spoke to their lack of depth at the position. They’re stronger now and arguments could be made for keeping both Burks and Smith. Burks missed most of the camp and the preseason with a knee injury, but he was signed early in free agency. Maybe he doesn’t have to show as much as VanSumeren.

But VanSumeren has a special teams role and he was essentially the Eagles’ defense for why they subjected and lost Christian Elliss to waivers last season.

Cornerbacks (6): Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks.

Cut: Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Shon Stephens, Parry Nickerson.

Practice squad: Jobe, McPhearson.

Jobe has fallen out of favor since being the third outside cornerback to open last season. His special teams contributions could warrant his selection. But DeJean or Ringo can play gunner on the punt cover unit. Ricks is a better corner, though, and is back on the outside where he belongs.

McPhearson’s return from last summer’s ruptured Achilles has been slow. But he has shown enough in recent weeks to make the practice squad.

» READ MORE: Vic Fangio: Quinyon Mitchell slot experiment may help get ‘best combination’ of Eagles CBs on the field

Safeties (3): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox.

Cut: James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum, Andre’ Sam, Caden Sterns.

Practice squad: McCollum, Sam.

PUP: Sydney Brown.

Injured reserve: Mekhi Garner.

Bradberry’s position switch hasn’t been a disaster. He has the acumen to learn the nuances of playing safety, even if that has been a struggle. But his biggest drawback is that he just isn’t a strong enough tackler to be trusted in the middle of the field. The Eagles could justify keeping him based on his salary cap number alone. But they can save a little and the guess here is that Roseman doesn’t want the reminder of that bad contract on the roster.

That means the Eagles could have as little as three safeties on the initial roster. Maddox was essentially only playing safety by the end of camp, but he can also provide depth at slot corner. There’s an argument for McCollum, but the Eagles can bide time with him on the practice squad until Brown comes off the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list after four games.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane delivers an in-depth analysis of Gardner-Johnson’s unfiltered press conference at training camp and explores what drives this veteran safety

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.

Cut: None.

Practice squad: None.

The Eagles’ three specialists didn’t have competition in camp. Mann, the punter, may have the shortest leash, but other teams have cut long snappers only to bring them back later. Lovato is entering the final year of his contract, but I don’t think Roseman will fool around with that scenario.