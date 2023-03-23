Report: Eagles among former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s final three landing spots

Ezekiel Elliott in an Eagles jersey?

While seeing the former Dallas Cowboys running back in midnight green would be jarring, it is at least a possibility, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The ESPN insider reported Thursday that Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys last week, has narrowed his list of potential landing spots to three teams: the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and … the Eagles.

The report comes as a bit of a surprise not only because Elliott would arrive from an NFC East rival, but because the Eagles already signed a running back in free agency in Rashaad Penny. The Eagles signed the 27-year-old Penny, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, to a one-year deal ($1.35 million base salary that could be worth up to a max of $2.1 million) on March 14. Penny is the newest member of a running back room that lost 1,000-yard rusher Miles Sanders (Carolina) but still includes Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon.

Elliott, who will turn 28 in July, rushed for 876 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, but saw his workload decrease as the season wore on due to the emergence of Tony Pollard. One area where he remained effective was in the red zone, as the former Ohio State Buckeye rushed for 12 touchdowns, tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

The seven-year veteran was set to count $16.7 million against the cap for the Cowboys, who saved almost $11 million by releasing him on March 15. For his career, which has spanned 103 games, Elliott has run for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns.