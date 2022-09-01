The Eagles claimed running back Trey Sermon on Thursday afternoon.

Sermon, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft by the San Francisco 49ers, was waived earlier in the week.

The 6-foot, 215-pound tailback spent just one year with the 49ers. During his rookie season, Sermon recorded 41 rushes for 167 yards (4.1 per carry) with one touchdown across nine games (two starts). He also caught three passes for 26 yards.

Sermon developed his reputation as a power back during his college days at Oklahoma and Ohio State. Over four collegiate seasons, Sermon compiled 2,946 rushing yards with 26 touchdowns, in addition to 48 receptions worth 486 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Sermon ultimately lost his spot on the 49ers roster to undrafted free agent Jordan Mason.

“The hard part of that equation is, on Trey, it’s been much-chronicled, his readiness last year,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Thursday. “He wasn’t ready to play like we felt we needed him to last year. To Trey’s credit, he was challenged, and he answered the bell in every way this [summer].”

The Eagles did not need to make a corresponding move to sign Sermon since they had one spot left on the 53-man roster following linebacker Davion Taylor’s release on Wednesday. Sermon boasts experience playing with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dating back to their days together at Oklahoma.

Here’s a scouting report on Sermon — ahead of the 2021 draft — from NFL.com:

“Great-looking running back at a quick glance, but one who suffers from inconsistency in creativity and decisiveness. The regular-season tape at Ohio State was fairly disappointing relative to the talent he showed at Oklahoma, but his monster postseason should quell some concerns. At both schools, the interior vision and decision-making was suspect and would run him into some traffic. He does have potential as an outside-zone back, where he has more time and space to utilize his skills. He has size and open-field speed and will step up and handle his business in pass protection, as well as catch it out of the backfield.”

Sermon joins a running back room that features starter Miles Sanders along with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. The Eagles also have tailbacks Kennedy Brooks and La’Mical Perine signed to the practice squad. Last season, Gainwell and Scott led the team in total touchdowns with seven and six, respectively.

Sanders is the team’s most explosive rusher, boasting an average of 5.08 yards per carry, which ranks third in the NFL since 2019 behind Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor. However, Sanders’ availability has been an issue; he’s missed nine regular games over the last two seasons due to various injuries. Sanders, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, returned to practice Thursday after missing the last 2½ weeks with a hamstring injury.

“I always tell the guys to control what you can control,” running backs coach Jemal Singleton said on Aug. 9. “We can control our attitude, how we work, and our intensity. I want that energy to be as high as it can possibly be. Miles has done a great job coming out here and being aggressive.”