Ryan Kerrigan’s decade-long reign over the Eagles will take at least one year off.

The 32-year-old edge rusher announced Monday morning that he’s signing with the Eagles. He spent the first 10 years of his career compiling 95½ sacks for the Washington Football Team.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s apparent infatuation with Kerrigan likely comes from watching his success against the Eagles all those years. Kerrigan’s 13½ sacks against both the Eagles and Cowboys are tied for his highest total against any team. He has 13 against the New York Giants.

In his announcement on Instagram, Kerrigan, who has played in four Pro Bowls, acknowledged his past success against his new team, hoping to make amends.

“I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but [Eagles] fans, I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!” Kerrigan wrote.

Kerrigan, who had 5½ sacks in a reserve role last year, will join a rotation that includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Tarron Jackson, and Matt Leo. Under former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Eagles typically settled on a four-man rotation at defensive end and often sought out veteran edge rushers to fill out the back end.

Chris Long was an important reserve rusher for the team for the 2017-18 seasons, and Michael Bennett was a similar player for the team in 2018. Last year, Vinny Curry was the fourth man in the team’s rotation for most of the season, but he signed with the New York Jets in free agency.

Kerrigan played 38% of Washington’s defensive snaps last year, and figures to take a similar share of plays with the Eagles. By comparison, Curry played 28% of the team’s defensive snaps last season, although he was battling a hamstring injury for part of the year.

Kerrigan’s scheme fit will be an interesting one to monitor. He’s played both defensive end and outside linebacker in varying schemes with Washington. He’ll likely spend his time as a conventional defensive end in a three-point stance, but we don’t know enough about new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme to predict how he might deploy his new addition.