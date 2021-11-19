The Saints will be without both starting offensive tackles and star running back Alvin Kamara for this weekend’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kamara (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) were all ruled out on the Saints’ Friday injury report, giving the Eagles’ defense quite a break. Kamara is arguably the most important player on the Saints offense; he’s fourth in the league in touches this season.

Ramczyk and Armstead are one of the best tackle duos in the league as well. Armstead has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and Ramczyk was an All-Pro in 2019. The Saints (5-4) were already missing several key starters, including quarterback Jameis Winston, going into the week.

The Eagles, by comparison are relatively healthy going into the game. Reserve offensive lineman Jack Anderson was the only player on the active roster ruled out on Friday. Derek Barnett was questionable with a neck injury he suffered late in the week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

“He’s dealing with something with his neck and we’re just getting all the information,” he said. “So, he wasn’t out there at practice today.”

Sirianni also said Miles Sanders could be added to the active roster by Sunday. The running back is eligible to return after missing three weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but Sirianni said the team would monitor him over the weekend before deciding whether he’ll be activated.

“We still have time to make that decision,” Sirianni said. “He’s had two good practices in a row. But we’re going to still just think through a couple of things and give it another night and then make a decision.”

