👍 -- Hurts was decisive and brought a dynamic to the Eagles offense that has been sorely missing. He missed some throws and had the late fumble, but considering the opponent, his first career start was about as good as one could expect. The rookie quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for over 100 yards.
👎 -- Wentz’s team got the victory, but if there was any prior doubt, Hurts’ performance confirmed that No. 11 has been a major source of the Eagles’ woes this season. Hurts did more than enough to earn the start the rest of the way. Wentz’s future, while likely still in Philly, remains in question.
👍 - The Eagles ended a four-game losing streak and kept their slim playoff hopes alive. They trail Washington by a game and a half with three to play. Pederson had a solid game plan for Hurts and showed that his players will still play him. One question, though: Where were the rolls out in the 12 previous games?
👍 -- What a difference Hurts made. The offensive line is battered, but the unit suddenly looked competent with a decisive quarterback. The O-line didn’t allow a sack and played an obvious role in the Eagles’ 250-plus yards rushing.
👍 -- When you feed Sanders the rock, good things tend to happen. The running back exploded for an 82-yard touchdown -- and by former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins along the way -- for his third 70-plus-yard rush of the season.
👍 -- The defensive linemen each notched two sacks. Sweat’s first was a strip sack on a fourth-down attempt. Hargrave’s second forced the Saints to attempt a 57-yard field goal that they would miss. Sweat late the game late with an injury.
👍 -- The Eagles linebacker was gifted an interception when a pass deflected off Alvin Kamara and into his hands. But Riley held on and that wasn’t all he did. He had a big stop on a Saints third and one in the second quarter and played maybe the best game of his career.
🤷♂️ -- By the third quarter, the Eagles were without three-fourths of their starting secondary after cornerbacks Darius Slay (head) and Avonte Maddox (knee) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) left with injuries. Jalen Mills moved from safety to corner and Nickel Robey-Coleman remained in the slot. Corner Kevon Seymour and safeties K’Von Wallace and Marcus Epps were pressed into duty, but survived.
🤷♂️ -- Reagor finished with 2 catches for 46 yards, one of which went for 39 yards. He also ran for 19 yards on an end-around. But the receiver ran some questionable routes and maybe could have stretched out for an early bomb from Hurts. Reagor, it should be noted, was briefly out with an apparent muscle strain.
👎 -- The Eagles kicker has had a dreadful season. He missed another short kick when he pulled a 22-yard field goal attempt off the left upright before the half. Elliott has missed two field goal tries under 30 yards and two PATs through 13 games.
👍 -- Credit where credit is due. Jeffery has been stealing snaps from younger receivers and saw only one target Sunday, but he caught it -- a 15-yard back-shoulder touchdown.
👎 -- What happened to Ertz? It’s almost as if he isn’t a part of the offensive game plan. The tight end finished with just two catches on three targets for eight yards.