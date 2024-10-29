Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Jeffrey Lurie golf with former President Barack Obama

The Eagles are feeling better than ever — riding a three-game win streak — after their 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the team prepares for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and team owner Jeffrey Lurie spent some off-time on Tuesday golfing with former President Barack Obama, according to John Clark of NBC Sports.

Obama was in the area after spending Monday night in Philadelphia at a presidential rally with artists such as Bruce Springsteen and John Legend. The former president has been among Hurts’ dream guests to invite to a dinner party. Others on Hurts’ dinner party list included Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali, Denzel Washington, and Frankie Beverly — who passed away this year.

Now after golfing with the former president, it seems like the Eagles quarterback may be one step closer to an RSVP.