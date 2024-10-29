Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Jeffrey Lurie golf with former President Barack Obama

The Eagles trio golfed with former President Barack Obama ahead of their off-time before a Week 9 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts (left) celebrates his third quarter 7-yard touchdown with teammate running back Saquon Barkley (center) against the Bengals on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts (left) celebrates his third quarter 7-yard touchdown with teammate running back Saquon Barkley (center) against the Bengals on Sunday.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The Eagles are feeling better than ever — riding a three-game win streak — after their 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the team prepares for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and team owner Jeffrey Lurie spent some off-time on Tuesday golfing with former President Barack Obama, according to John Clark of NBC Sports.

Obama was in the area after spending Monday night in Philadelphia at a presidential rally with artists such as Bruce Springsteen and John Legend. The former president has been among Hurts’ dream guests to invite to a dinner party. Others on Hurts’ dinner party list included Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali, Denzel Washington, and Frankie Beverly — who passed away this year.

Now after golfing with the former president, it seems like the Eagles quarterback may be one step closer to an RSVP.