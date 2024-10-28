"<p>John Legend, the singer and songwriter with roots in Philadelphia, will join <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/obama-bruce-springsteen-harris-rally-philly-monday-time-schedule-information-20241027.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama at a get-out-the-vote concert in Philadelphia Monday.</a></p> <p>Legend, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, is one of a dozen celebrities and high-profile politicians who have campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia over the last week. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro were in the city for an event Saturday. Harris herself campaigned across the city Sunday.</p> <p>Monday night’s event at the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus is part of a concert series the Harris campaign has launched in cities across the country.</p> <p><a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/kamala-harris-campaign-voter-turnout-philadelphia-20241028.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Philadelphia is a critical target for Democrats</a>, who see turnout in the city as key to winning Pennsylvania.</p> <p><em>– Anna Orso</em></p>"