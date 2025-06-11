Saquon Barkley tops Patrick Mahomes in merchandise sales; Jalen Hurts third

Saquon Barkley has made running backs cool again.

His record-breaking season in 2024, his first with the Eagles, ended with him winning a Super Bowl and signing an extension to make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at a time when his position has increasingly been devalued around the league.

There were a lot of firsts for Barkley along the way, and another was added to the list Wednesday, when the NFL Players Association announced that Barkley topped the year-end player sales list. Barkley is the first running back to top the list since Ezekiel Elliott in 2017.

The NFLPA ranked the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025. According to the NFLPA, sales include jerseys, apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware, and more.

Barkley beat out Patrick Mahomes for the top spot, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts came in third. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels and Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud rounded out the top five in sales. Those five players racked up, in order, the most jersey sales.

Barkley exploded for 2,005 rushing yards in his first regular season with the Eagles and finished with an NFL-record 2,504 yards including the playoffs and had 482 total touches.

“I feel really good,” Barkley said Tuesday after the Eagles ended their final offseason workout before breaking for the summer. “Feel like I’m entering my prime.”

Barkley will be the cover athlete for the popular Madden video game due out in August.