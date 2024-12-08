Saquon Barkley stats: Eagles running back gains 124 rushing yards against Carolina

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is closer to setting a new NFL rushing record after another 100-yard performance against the Carolina Panthers Sunday at the Linc.

With four games left to play, Barkley is closing in on Eric Dickerson’s NFL rushing record, set 40 yards ago in 1984. Barkley also passed LeSean McCoy and set a new Eagles record for rushing yards in a season. Not bad for a free agent the New York Giants let walk to a division foe after deciding to go all-in on quarterback Daniel Jones, who was released last month and is currently a backup for the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

But that doesn’t mean Dickerson is rooting for Barkley.

“I’ll tell you the truth. No, I don’t want my record broken. Of course I don’t,” Dickerson said in an interview on 94.1 WIP Friday. “If he breaks it, he breaks it, and I’m not gonna lose sleep over it.”

How many yards did Saquon Barkley have against the Panthers?

Barkley rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries with no touchdowns on Sunday, breaking LeSean McCoy’s single-season franchise rushing record.

How many rushing yards does Saquon Barkley have this season?

Following Sunday’s win against the Panthers, Barkley has 1,623 yards rushing this season. He is averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game, a pace that would put him at around 2,125 rushing yards for the season.

Barkley has already topped his career high of 1,312 rushing yards, which he racked up in 2022 with the Giants. He’s also tied his career mark of 11 touchdowns, which he set during his rookie year in 2018. And the Eagles still have four games remaining on their schedule.

Who holds the record for most rushing yards in a single season?

The record belongs to Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who rushed 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984 during his second season in the NFL. At his current pace, Barkley would top Dickerson’s 40-year record by a hair under 20 yards.

Over the course of his 11-year career, Dickerson rushed for 13,259 yards, the ninth-most in NFL history. Former Cowboys great Emmitt Smith holds the all-time career NFL rushing record with 18,355 yards.

Advertisement

“It’s one of those moments that you don’t really appreciate at the time,” former Rams guard Dennis Harrah, a teammate of Dickerson’s for more than four years, told Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski. “But as you look back on it, it’s really special. It was a great accomplishment. It’s almost like the Super Bowl.”

» READ MORE: With his incredible season, Saquon Barkley is chasing Eric Dickerson once again. He isn’t the only one.

How many more rushing yards does Saquon Barkley need to break the record?

With four games remaining on the Eagles’ schedule, Barkley is trailing Dickerson’s record by 482 yards. In order to top that mark, Barkley will have to average at least 120 rushing yards per game for the rest of the season.

Bakley and the Eagles face a tough matchup in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were allowing 90 yards rushing per game entering Week 14, fourth-best in the NFL. But the Eagles also face three teams among the worst in defending the rush entering Week 14 — Washington Commanders (137 yards per game), Dallas Cowboys (147.6 yards per game), and New York Giants (145.8 yards per game).

Barkley is also closing in on the NFL’s all-purpose yard record

In addition to the NFL’s single-season rushing record, Barkley could also set a new NFL record for scrimmage yards in a season. He did not have a catch against the Panthers Sunday.

Barkley’s at 1,890 scrimmage yards (rushing and passing) through 13 games. With four more games to play, if he continues at this same pace (about 145 yards per game), he’ll finish with 2,471 yards, just a shade below Chris Johnson’s record of 2,509 in 2009.

What is the Eagles’ record for most rushing yards in a season?

LeSean McCoy set the Eagles single-season franchise record with 1,607 yards back in 2013, which included his famed 217-yard run in the snow against the Detroit Lions. Then-head coach Chip Kelly traded McCoy to the Buffalo Bills following the 2014 season, where he eclipsed 1,000 yards twice before ending his career with one-year stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, the record is held by Barkley, with 1,623 rushing yards this season. Barkley still has four games left to break the all-time record.