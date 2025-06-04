More NFC East dominance, the most likely loss on the schedule, and other takeaways from our Eagles fan survey

The Eagles are hoping to follow up their Super Bowl-winning season with another championship campaign, and the fan base is right there with them.

The official NFL schedule was released in May, and while the Birds have a tough slate, that hasn’t lessened fans’ expectations. In The Inquirer’s Eagles pick ‘em survey, fans projected another big season for the Birds.

Now that we’ve had a couple weeks to tabulate the results, here are five takeaways from the nearly 25,000 votes we received:

Overall, fans picked a 14-3 record.

The majority of fans picked the Eagles to win 14 games this season, with just three games receiving under 50% of the vote for a win. That matches the Eagles’ regular season record in 2024.

Fans were most unsure about the playoff rematches, with one exception.

The closest game on the schedule, according to Eagles fans, is the Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium, with 45.9% of Eagles fans projecting a win. Other playoff rematches were also among the closest games in the poll, with just 38.7% of Eagles fans projecting a win against Washington at Northwest Stadium, and 56.3% of Birds fans projecting a win against the Packers at Lambeau.

The exception? More than 84% of responders project that the Eagles will beat the Rams in a divisional-round rematch at the Linc, even though the Rams were the closest of any team to beating the Eagles in the playoffs.

A home matchup with the 2024 NFC North champion Detroit Lions, with 59.6% of Eagles fans projecting a win, and an away game against Tampa Bay, with 61.9% projecting a win, were the next two closest matchups in the poll.

Home field advantage

The three projected losses on the schedule are Week 2 at Kansas City, Week 16 at Washington, and Week 17 at Buffalo, which means fans projected the Eagles to sweep their home slate. In 2024, the Birds lost just one of their nine games at the Linc.

On average, nearly 89% of those polled picked the Eagles to win any given home game, compared to 60% on the road. And outside of the Lions game (60%), at least 84% of respondents pick the Eagles to win each of their other seven home games.

Fans are least confident in the Birds to beat the Bills.

Even the best teams can’t win them all, and of every game on the schedule, voters were least confident in the Eagles’ road matchup with the Bills in Week 17. Just 29.3% picked the Eagles to win at Highmark Stadium in December.

NFC East champions again?

The Birds won all but one game in the NFC East in 2024, losing the road matchup against the ascendant Commanders but sweeping the rest of the slate en route to a division title.

The fans project that same thing to happen again, right down to a split with the Commanders. Elsewhere, over 90% of voters picked the Birds to win both games against the Giants and the home opener against the Cowboys, and 73% project the Eagles to pick up a win on the road in Arlington.

Full results

