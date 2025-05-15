Eagles’ 2025 season schedule to test the defending Super Bowl champions

The Eagles’ title defense will begin with some familiar foes and playoff rematches before finishing with a three-game gauntlet.

The full schedule released by the NFL on Wednesday kicks off with the Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, before heading to Arrowhead Stadium for their much-anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. The game will mark the fifth time Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have faced off in their careers, with each quarterback claiming two wins and one Super Bowl in the previous meetings.

The postseason rematches keep coming the following week. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to visit Lincoln Financial Field in Week 3, eight months removed from Rams edge rusher Jared Verse playing the villain and Jalen Carter playing the closer in the Eagles’ snow-coated NFC divisional-round victory in January.

Speaking of snow, the Eagles’ hardest three-game stretch will feature a Week 17 trip to Buffalo sandwiched between two games against the Washington Commanders to close out the regular season. They’ll first travel to Landover, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 20, for a prime-time rematch of last year’s NFC championship game blowout against Jayden Daniels & Co. Then, after a frigid cross-conference meeting with Josh Allen and the Bills, they’ll host the Commanders to finish a potentially decisive string of games leading into the playoffs.

The unusual proximity between the two games against Washington isn’t the only time the Eagles will face a division opponent twice in three weeks. They’ll also travel to MetLife Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants in Week 6, then host Brian Daboll‘s squad two weeks later. They will host the Cowboys in Week 12 as well. Three of their final five games will come against teams outside of the conference.

The Eagles will also once again travel to Tampa Bay early in the season and are scheduled to take on the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium for a third consecutive sweltering September matchup against Todd Bowles’ tricky team.

Last season’s loss to Tampa Bay gave way to a transformative early bye week for the Eagles offense, which adopted a significantly more run-heavy approach at the behest of several players afterward. This year, the Eagles’ bye week won’t come until Week 9.

That midseason bye should be a favorable one, though, considering the Eagles don’t have as many daunting travel stretches as they did last year. They’ll go on the road in consecutive weeks just twice all season, with each occasion starting with an in-division game that’s driving distance away. By comparison, they had three such stretches last year. The upshot to that variety is a lack of consecutive home games all season, something that the Eagles haven’t had to deal with since 2008.

On either side of their bye week, the Eagles have a staggering number of prime-time games. Just six of their games are currently scheduled for the standard 1 p.m. time slot on Sunday, and they’ll play night games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday by the end of the season. Still, their Week 13 home game on Nov. 28 against the Chicago Bears will be as close as they get to playing on a major holiday this year.

Their first of two Monday night games will come immediately after their midseason bye, with a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers set for Week 10’s prime-time slot. The wild-card round rematch will be the third time the Eagles have faced the Packers in the last two seasons, with the Eagles beating them first in São Paulo, Brazil, for their season opener and again in the playoffs. The second Monday night matchup will fall in Week 14 when the Eagles travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

It’s also worth noting their second Thursday night matchup against the Giants at MetLife precedes a road game against the Minnesota Vikings on the other side of the mini bye week.

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys | Thursday, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m.

Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs | Sunday, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams | Sunday, Sept. 21, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers | Sunday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos | Sunday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Eagles at N.Y. Giants | Thursday, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m.

Week 7: Eagles at Vikings | Sunday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Eagles vs. N.Y. Giants | Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Eagles at Packers | Monday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m.

Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions | Sunday, Nov. 16, 8:20 p.m.

Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys | Sunday, Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears | Friday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m.

Week 14: Eagles at Chargers | Monday, Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders | Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Eagles at Commanders | Saturday, Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Week 17: Eagles at Bills | Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders | Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4, TBD