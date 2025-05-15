Eagles beat writers predict the 2025 season game by game

Now we know who, when, and where the Eagles will be playing this season. Here’s how our Eagles beat writers see things unfolding.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 4 vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m.

Jeff McLane: The NFL’s traditional marquee opener matches the Super Bowl champs up against the less deserving Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles get to at least raise their second title banner in the face of Jerry Jones and their NFC East rivals. A victory would have more meaning. WIN, 1-0

Jeff Neiburg: Jones hasn’t witnessed his Cowboys play a conference championship game in 30 years, and he’ll be forced to watch the Eagles raise their second Super Bowl banner in eight seasons on opening night. There’s still a gap between these two teams despite the Cowboys making some improvements. There will be a lot of energy in the building, and the Eagles will ride it to a win. WIN, 1-0

Olivia Reiner: The Eagles are set to face a healthy Dak Prescott after he was sidelined for their two matchups last year due to a hamstring injury. While the Cowboys offense is more competent under Prescott than Cooper Rush, has the team improved as a whole this offseason? The acquisition of George Pickens adds another weapon for Prescott. Still, the Cowboys will rely on a number of rookie contributors such as Tyler Booker, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Shavon Revel to make an immediate impact. Easier said than done, especially in Week 1. WIN, 1-0

EJ Smith: The Eagles swept the Cowboys last season, although both games were against Rush rather than Dak Prescott. The addition of Pickens should bolster the Cowboys offense some, but the Eagles should still have the advantage to kick off the NFL season. WIN, 1-0

Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 14 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles get an extra day’s rest and don’t have to travel back from Brazil (like the Chiefs and like they did last year). Kansas City gets an early shot to avenge an embarrassing Super Bowl defeat in New Orleans. It‘s a long way to February, but it‘s possible this is just the appetizer between arguably the best teams in their respective conferences. LOSS, 1-1

Neiburg: Perhaps you wanted this game later in the season or at least in prime-time. The Eagles, though, won’t complain about getting some extra rest after their opener and some more time to prepare for Kansas City. And there was little chance Fox was going to let this one out of its airwaves. Anyway, the Chiefs look a lot like last year’s Chiefs, and the Eagles just rolled them in the Super Bowl. WIN, 2-0

Reiner: The Eagles get a little extra time to prepare for the Super Bowl LIX rematch. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be 10 days removed from opening their season in São Paulo, Brazil. Not ideal for Kansas City. Plus, following left tackle Joe Thuney’s departure via trade to the Bears, will the Chiefs have all of their kinks worked out on the offensive line by Week 2? I’m skeptical. WIN, 2-0

Smith: If you count playoffs — and you should — the all-time series between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes currently sits at 2-2 with a Super Bowl apiece. The Chiefs are generally tough to beat at home, so the rubber match figures to be much more competitive than Super Bowl LIX. Can the Eagles’ retooled pass rush have the same impact they did in February? I have my doubts, especially after seeing how the Eagles used their first few games last year almost like an extended preseason. LOSS, 1-1

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. Rams 1 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles face the six other NFC playoff teams from last season with the first coming in the third week. The Rams came closest to beating the eventual champs. Jalen Carter made sure it didn’t happen. The Rams’ defensive front may the one to match the Birds’ O-line. LOSS, 1-2

Neiburg: Matthew Stafford & Co. were on their way down the field in the snow to spoil the whole Super Bowl party before Carter saved the day. The Eagles aren’t going undefeated, and I’m going to give them a loss here after two emotional wins. Plus, the Rams had to have figured out how to stop the Saquon Barkley home run by now, right? Right? LOSS, 2-1

Reiner: NFC divisional-round revenge game? Stafford returns to the Linc with a new weapon in Davante Adams. He’s aging, but he’s an upgrade over the often-injured Cooper Kupp. The Rams’ passing attack could pose a threat to the Eagles’ revamped secondary potentially featuring a first-time starting cornerback (Kelee Ringo?) and a first-time starting safety (Andrew Mukuba?). LOSS, 2-1

Smith: The Eagles will get another postseason rematch out of the way early, this time against a Rams team that still looks quite good on paper. Still, it‘s hard to shake the visual of Barkley running rampant against that overly aggressive Los Angeles defensive front, which makes this feel like a game the Eagles can control. WIN, 2-1

Week 4

Sunday, Sept. 28 at Buccaneers 1 p.m.

McLane: If it seems like the Eagles play at the Bucs a lot in recent years, it‘s because they do. For the fifth straight time in the last five seasons, they’ll travel to Tampa. The Birds went 1-3 in the previous four meetings, including a loss a year ago that forced changes at the bye. It worked. WIN, 2-2

Neiburg: Todd Bowles is the Hurts Kryptonite. The Bucs love sending blitzers his way more than any other team, and it has impacted the Eagles offense in recent games vs. Tampa. Especially on the road, where the Eagles were crushed last season in a pre-bye game that actually marked a turning point to their season. Count on the Eagles to reverse the Raymond James curse. WIN, 3-1

Reiner: The Eagles head back to Tampa for what feels like the 20th time in three seasons. Raymond James Stadium hasn’t been kind to them lately, between the wild-card loss in the 2023 playoffs to the Week 4 disaster last season. But have the Bucs done enough to upgrade their pass defense in the offseason, both from a pass rush and coverage perspective? Time will tell, but the Eagles still have the advantage. They should probably hold practice that week in a sauna, though. WIN, 3-1

Smith: Death, taxes, and a September trip to Tampa. Jokes aside, this will be the third straight year the Eagles make the dreaded trip to Raymond James Stadium while the Florida heat is still sweltering. Perhaps the Eagles are battle-tested after last year’s struggles there led to them winning 12 of their final 13 games? WIN, 3-1

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. Broncos 1 p.m.

McLane: This could be a tricky matchup depending upon how Denver quarterback Bo Nix’s sophomore season goes and how the Eagles replaced five starters on defense. A second season in Vic Fangio‘s scheme should help mitigate an expected learning curve. WIN, 3-2

Neiburg: An already good secondary got even better when the Broncos added 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. Nix fought past some early struggles and had a really good rookie season, leading the Broncos to the playoffs. Is Denver ready to keep ascending? Probably. Ready to win a road game at the Eagles? Not yet. WIN, 4-1

Reiner: Don’t overlook the Broncos. They have one of the league’s top secondaries (which only got better with the signing of Hufanga and selection of cornerback Jahdae Barron) and an ascending quarterback in Nix. But they’re coming off a short week and heading into enemy territory. WIN, 4-1

Smith: The Broncos have continued adding to one of the league’s most stingy secondaries this offseason, so this should be an instructive early-season test for the Eagles offensive approach post Kellen Moore. If they’re underperforming, it could be an ugly one, but the Eagles should be talented enough to overtake Denver. WIN, 4-1

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 9 at Giants 8:15 p.m.

McLane: After Barkley rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown in his first game against his former team a year ago, he said he no longer had to talk about being an ex-Giant. But it‘s likely bitter fans at MetLife Stadium will think otherwise after Barkley’s MVP-caliber, Super Bowl-winning season. WIN, 4-2

Neiburg: Will Jaxson Dart have supplanted Russell Wilson as the Giants’ starting quarterback at this point? If he has, that‘s probably bad news for the Giants, who remain one of the worst teams in the NFL. It will mark Abdul Carter’s first NFL game against his (former) favorite team, but it should be an Eagles win. WIN, 5-1

Reiner: The Giants marginally upgraded their quarterbacks room in the offseason, which isn’t saying very much given how last season ended. Some combination of Wilson and Jameis Winston are expected to handle the starting snaps, while Dart waits in the wings and prepares to take the reins in the future. Despite Carter joining an already-talented Giants defensive front, the Eagles still have the advantage in this matchup, even on a short week. WIN, 5-1

Smith: Division games on a short week can sometimes be a recipe for the unpredictable, but there aren’t many teams with more dubious offseasons than the Giants. Whether it‘s Wilson, Winston, or Dart under center, the Eagles should be able to continue their dominance against their division rival. WIN, 5-1

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 19 at Vikings 1 p.m.

McLane: Minnesota went 14-3 last season with reclamation project Sam Darnold, but he’s gone after getting exposed by the Rams’ pass rush in the playoffs. J.J. McCarthy is next in line at quarterback after missing all of his rookie season. The Vikings are potent at many other positions, but they may take a step back. WIN, 5-2

Neiburg: The Vikings made substantial improvements to a position group that Jalen Carter frequently torments: Interior offensive line. The big question mark is J.J. McCarthy. What‘s he going to look like in his first NFL season? We’ll know by Week 7. We don’t know now, which makes predicting a loss for the Eagles difficult here. WIN, 6-1

Reiner: The Vikings allocated resources toward upgrading their interior offensive line this offseason, signing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries and drafting guard/tackle Donovan Jackson in the first round. But is McCarthy the real deal? He has a great supporting cast, but there’s cause for short-term concern coming off a meniscus tear. WIN, 6-1

Smith: The Vikings went 8-1 in one-score games last year and are turning things over to the second-year quarterback McCarthy. Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system and a rock-solid defensive unit deserve plenty of respect, but the Vikings still feel like a team ripe for regression in 2025. WIN, 6-1

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 26 vs. Giants 1 p.m.

McLane: The rebuilding Giants have said the veteran Wilson will be at quarterback. But he’s only a placeholder until the rookie Dart is ready. Whoever is under center at this point in the season, 2025 looks dim again for New York. WIN, 6-2

Neiburg: Two times in three weeks for these NFC East rivals. A trap game for the Eagles before their bye? Only if you believe in such things, and I don’t. WIN, 7-1

Reiner: The NFL scheduling overlords gave the Eagles a tough break by not slating their second meeting with the Giants in Week 18 for a fourth straight season. Still, the Eagles will take the warm and fuzzy feeling heading into the bye week. WIN, 7-1

Smith: The addition of Abdul Carter to a defensive line that already had Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns should make the Giants dangerous against undermanned offensive lines. The Lawrence matchup especially will be a tough test for whoever wins the Eagles’ starting right guard spot as well. Still, the Eagles’ matchup advantages elsewhere are overwhelming here. WIN, 7-1

Week 9

BYE

McLane: The week off comes a month after it did a year ago and conveniently at the near-middle pole of the season.

Smith: The Eagles used last year’s early-season bye week to reimagine their offensive approach. Without a trip abroad this season, though, this one comes at a more favorable spot.

Week 10

Monday, Nov. 10 at Packers 8:15 p.m.

McLane: Nick Sirianni is 6-1 with an extra week to prepare for a regular season or postseason game. The last time the Eagles played at Lambeau Field, a rookie Hurts played his first official snaps under center when Carson Wentz was benched at the half. He’s been QB1 since and has won 46 of 66 games as the starter. Here’s another … WIN, 7-2

Neiburg: A long layoff ends for the Eagles with their first trip to Green Bay since 2020. These teams are well acquainted with each other after playing twice last season, once in Brazil and once at the Linc in a playoff game. The Packers addressed their glaring wide receiver problem in the draft. It‘s what held them back last season. Will rookies do the trick? Maybe. It might make the difference on this night. LOSS, 7-2

Reiner: The Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round? In this economy? Can first-rounder Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams make immediate impacts? I’m high on this Packers team, but I think the Eagles still have the better quarterback and better head coach, as evidenced by the wild-card win last year. WIN, 8-1

Smith: This is one of the Eagles tougher road games on paper, but Sirianni’s 7-1 record coming off bye weeks (postseason included) is hard to ignore. Also hard to ignore is the Eagles’ success against Green Bay in each of their two meetings last season. The trip to Lambeau adds another layer, but there are enough factors to feel confident about the Eagles here. WIN, 8-1

Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Lions 8:20 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles would have been underdogs had they faced Detroit on the road in the NFC championship. The Commanders had other plans. Who knows how the first few months of the season will play out, but the Eagles and Lions still look like the class of the conference. LOSS, 7-3

Neiburg: The third of four games vs. the NFC North comes at home on a Sunday after a Monday night game in Green Bay. Advantage Lions. This was everyone’s desired NFC Championship matchup before the Commanders played spoiler. We get it here, though in Philadelphia and not in Detroit. The Lions remain really good, and this one is a coin flip. Heads Lions, tails Eagles. **flips coin in the air** … tails never fails. WIN, 8-2

Reiner: NFC heavyweight vs. NFC heavyweight. The Eagles are getting the short end of the stick on a short week against a team that shockingly missed the NFC championship game last season. LOSS, 8-2

Smith: There was a time last year when it felt like the Eagles and Lions were on a collision course to the NFC championship game. Assuming offseason coordinator departures on both sides of the ball don’t cause a regression from Detroit, this much-awaited meeting will be especially difficult for the Eagles on a short week. LOSS, 8-2

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 23 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m.

McLane: After three straight 12-5 seasons, Dallas regressed to 7-10 in 2024. Injuries were a factor, but coach Mike McCarthy didn’t survive the bloodletting. Replacement Brian Schottenheimer gets his first chance to lead a team, but many view him simply as the owner’s puppet. WIN, 8-3

Neiburg: The combined score of last season’s Eagles-Cowboys games was 75-13 in favor of the Eagles. I’d bet every dollar I have that the margin isn’t the same this year. The Eagles and Cowboys, when at full strength, tend to split their season series. But I’m giving the Eagles the nod here in a close one. WIN, 9-2

Reiner: The Eagles swept the Cowboys last season for the first time since 2011. Can they pull off a repeat? Even if both sides are completely healthy, it‘s still possible that the Eagles nab another win at Jerry World. WIN, 9-2

Smith: Perhaps the Eagles exorcised their demons at AT&T Stadium last year for good, but it‘s still historically been a tough place to play for them. It‘s rare to sweep the division (more from me on that later), so I’ll call this a scheduled loss. LOSS, 8-3

Week 13

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Bears, 3 p.m.

McLane: Can former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson improve quarterback Caleb Williams, who had an up-and-down rookie season? Their pairing has the Bears as a trendy pick to make the playoffs for the first time in seven years. In the difficult NFC North? Unlikely. WIN, 9-3

Neiburg: The Bears are a team on the rise. They have a new coach, a new interior offensive line, and an exciting rookie quarterback. This will be an overlooked difficult game for the Eagles specifically because of its spot-on the schedule. It‘s a short turnaround after playing a road game at Dallas. A late Jake Elliott field goal pulls it out. WIN, 10-2

Reiner: The Bears have a new-look coaching staff under Johnson and a new-look offensive line with the additions of Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman, and Ozzy Trapilo. Will they have different results in 2025? The Bears appear to be headed in the right direction, but they are arguably still the weakest team in the NFC North. WIN, 10-2

Smith: With Johnson at the helm and a revamped offensive line protecting Williams, the Bears are banking on the young signal caller to take a leap in his second year. That could make this a trickier game for the Eagles, but they should have plenty of pathways toward a comfortable win, especially if they’re on a losing streak. WIN, 9-3

Week 14

Monday, Dec. 8 at Chargers 8:15 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles won’t be anywhere as exotic as South America this season, but Los Angeles in December sounds nice. There should be plenty of opportunities to buy tickets from less passionate Chargers fans. As for the game, it could be a test, but 10 days between games should aid their cause. WIN, 10-3

Neiburg: That‘s three wins in a row after losing in Green Bay from this perspective, and despite the recent success the Eagles have had at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers use their improved rushing attack to control the clock and win an ugly game. LOSS, 10-3

Reiner: Another season, another trip to Los Angeles, this time to face the Chargers. They upgraded the running back position this offseason by adding Najee Harris and selecting Omarion Hampton. Still, the Chargers probably overachieved last year thanks to a relatively easy schedule and the Eagles have thrived out west in recent years. WIN, 11-2

Smith: Both Justin Herbert and the Chargers have seemed ready to enter the ranks of the NFL’s elite each of the last few seasons but haven’t really been able to take that step. Maybe Mekhi Becton was the missing piece all along, but this feels like a game the Eagles should be able to grind out. WIN, 10-3

Week 15

Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Raiders 1 p.m.

McLane: It‘ll be nearly a decade since Chip Kelly last set foot at Lincoln Financial Field. The former Eagles coach returned to the NFL this offseason as Raiders offensive coordinator. He might be up in the booth at the Linc, but the locals may find a way to serenade someone they once cherished. WIN, 11-3

Neiburg: The easiest game on the Eagles’ schedule comes after a shortened week and a long flight home from Los Angeles. The Eagles will welcome that, especially given their next opponent. Las Vegas isn’t good and won’t be good enough by Week 15. WIN, 11-3

Reiner: Ashton Jeanty may consider himself the next Saquon Barkley, but Barkley probably wasn’t Barkley without the Eagles offensive line last year. Is the Raiders’ remodeled offensive line good enough to maximize the run game? Geno Smith is an upgrade over whatever was going on at quarterback last year, but this Raiders team just isn’t built for success. WIN, 12-2

Smith: The Raiders are building an offense around Jeanty and a defense around Maxx Crosby. That should make them a tough out most weeks, but the Eagles should be able to comfortably beat them if they play to their potential. WIN, 11-3.

Week 16

Saturday, Dec. 20 at Commanders, 4:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

McLane: The most likely candidate to unseat the Eagles in the NFC East doesn’t show up on the slate until late. Quarterback Jayden Daniels seems for real, but did the Commanders do enough in the offseason to close the gap? WIN, 12-3

Neiburg: This marquee NFC East matchup is a Saturday showdown worth waiting all season for. Assuming he stays healthy, Daniels should have the Commanders in contention in the NFC East, and this one will have stakes. LOSS, 11-4

Reiner: This would have been a better Week 1 matchup for football fans, but I digress. The Commanders will attempt to avenge their NFC championship loss to the Eagles, this time with an improved offensive line. Adam Peters acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and selected Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round (after refusing to trade the pick to Howie Roseman). I think the Eagles split the regular season with the Commanders, so for the sake of this exercise, they lose on the road. LOSS, 12-3

Smith: It‘s hard to bet against Daniels after his four game-winning drives last season, but it‘s fair to wonder if it‘s sustainable. Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s run-pass option heavy offensive scheme has been found out before, especially in the latter part of regular seasons past. Even if Daniels is talented enough to overcome it, which is entirely likely, the Eagles proved they can handle the Commanders’ best shot last postseason. WIN, 12-3

Week 17

Sunday, Dec. 28 at Bills 4:25 p.m.

McLane: A tough schedule gets tougher with a late-December trip to Buffalo. Snow could be in the forecast, but the greater home advantage for the Bills comes with quarterback Josh Allen. The Eagles could certainly win here, but I’ll go with the chalk. LOSS, 12-4

Neiburg: The only hope from this seat is for snow, and a lot of it. If you’re going to be in Orchard Park for a late-December game, you might as well get the place in its truest form, right? A snow game would maybe play into the Eagles’ hands with their ground game. Then again, the Bills have Allen. LOSS, 11-5

Reiner: Buffalo in late December? Good luck. The Eagles have never played in Buffalo this late in the season. The Bills put a ton of resources into the defensive line in the offseason, all in an effort to improve upon one of the league’s worst passing defense in 2024. Is this the year they finally come out on top in the AFC? LOSS, 12-4

Smith: The NFL schedule-makers didn’t do the Eagles any favors sending them to Buffalo this late in the year, especially sandwiched between two major division games against the Commanders. This game could easily determine the No. 1 seed in both conferences considering the standing of each of these teams, but the timing and potential for extreme conditions makes this arguably the hardest road game on the Eagles’ schedule. LOSS, 12-4

Week 18

Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 3/4 vs. Commanders, time TBD

McLane: The Eagles are more than three months from the opener. They’ve yet to finish spring workouts, have training camp and play in the preseason. So take May predictions with a heavy dose of salt. But let‘s say they’ve wrapped up the division by the finale, play their reserves against a team they could face in the postseason and finish a more-than-respectable 12-5. LOSS, 12-5

Neiburg: This game will be for the NFC East. The Eagles would probably rather have the chance to rest their starters here for the playoffs like they did last season, but they’re forced to play their lot in a game that gets flexed to prime time. And that‘s just fine. WIN, 12-5

Reiner: Depending on how the NFC East shakes out, this could be a must-win game for the Eagles. If so, they have the home-field advantage against their top divisional rival. WIN, 13-4

Smith: Again it must be stated that Washington has the chance to be quite good again this season with Deebo Samuel and Tunsil in the fold. But if this game is for the No. 1 seed, the Eagles with a home-field advantage should be as tough to beat as anyone. WIN, 13-4