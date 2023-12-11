Eagles are sizable road favorites against the Seahawks on Monday night

The Eagles are coming off a second straight lackluster performance after losing to the Cowboys, 33-13, on Sunday night. Now they prepare for a cross-country journey to face the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) on Monday Night Football.

No longer the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers all sitting at 10-3, the Birds still control their destiny to win the NFC East. Winning out guarantees a top-two seed in the conference and another division title, but the margin for error is the smallest it has been this season.

The status of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who did not play on Sunday against the 49ers because of a groin injury, could certainly change the outlook of this game, but as it stands, the Eagles enter this matchup as sizable favorites.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the Monday night game, which was flexed a few weeks ago, replacing a Chiefs-Patriots matchup.

Eagles vs Seahawks odds (via FanDuel)

Spread line: Eagles (-4.5) vs Seahawks Money line: Eagles (-205) vs Seahawks (+172) Over/under: 48

For the first time in three weeks, the Eagles enter a matchup as the favorites. The Seahawks are playing for their playoff lives but have lost four straight games and five of the last six. The Birds will have their hands full trying to contain a talented Seahawks receiving core led by D.K. Metcalf, even if Smith doesn’t start.

Since the bye week, the Eagles have scored just 26 first-half points. For the fourth straight game Sunday, the Birds entered halftime trailing by double digits. In a noisy environment at Lumen Field in Seattle, the Birds can’t afford another slow start.

Ravens surpass Eagles, Chiefs in Super Bowl odds

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens moved ahead of the Eagles and Chiefs for the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM, behind the favorites: the 49ers (+260). The Ravens are trading at +600 and have seen a sharp decrease in its odds over the last month.

The Chiefs, who lost to the Bills on Sunday in Kansas City, have dropped three of their last four games and now sit tied for the fourth-best Super Bowl odds with the Cowboys, trading at +700 Monday morning. The Dolphins have the third-best odds at +650, and the Eagles have dropped down to the sixth-best odds, trading at +750.

Just seven teams in the NFL have odds of +2000 or better in the Super Bowl odds market, with the Bills (+2000) bringing up the rear.