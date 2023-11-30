It’s looking more likely the Eagles could be flexed to ‘Monday Night Football’

The Eagles (10-1) entered the season scheduled for five prime-time games, and it’s looking increasingly likely they could end up with a sixth.

In Week 15, the Eagles will visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-5), who are in the hunt for a wild-card spot. It could also be an important game for the Eagles, who might be in position to clinch the NFC East if they defeat the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) over the next two weeks.

Eagles-Seahawks is scheduled to be played at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Fox, but the network is also airing the Cowboys vs. the Buffalo Bills (6-6) as its national game of the week. As a result, Eagles-Seahawks would air in just a fraction of TV markets and is unprotected by Fox.

Right now, the Sunday Night Football game in Week 15 is a strong matchup with lots of playoff implications between the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3), so the NFL won’t move that game. But thanks to a rule change during the offseason, the league can now flex Monday Night Football games if it provides 12 days notice.

In Week 15, ESPN has a lopsided matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and the New England Patriots (2-9) on Dec. 18. The NFL would normally not move Patrick Mahomes out of prime time, but the Patriots have been terrible this season and it’s an increasing possibility that Eagles-Seahawks could end up in that slot, according to NFL sources who are not authorized to speak publicly.

No final decision has been made, and the NFL has until Tuesday to announce the move.

The Eagles have been a big ratings draw for networks this season, especially ESPN. The Eagles’ Week 11 win against the Chiefs on Nov. 20 drew slightly more than 29 million viewers, the largest audience for a Monday Night Football game since ESPN took over the franchise. It was also the most-viewed Monday Night Football game since 1996.

Outside of Thanksgiving, the most-watched NFL game this season was Sunday’s Eagles win against the Buffalo Bills, which drew over 30 million viewers on CBS. It’s the most-watched regular-season NFL game outside of Thanksgiving since 2019, and the first to exceed the 30 million mark since 2014, according to Sports Media Watch’s Jon Lewis.

A quick reminder how the NFL’s flexible scheduling rules work:

Sunday Night Football: The NFL can flex an unlimited number of times through Week 17. Twelve days notice has to be given through Week 13, and six days notice after that. Thursday Night Football: The league can flex twice between Weeks 13 and 17, and must give 28 days notice. Monday Night Football: The NFL can flex an unlimited number of times between Weeks 12 and 17, and must give 12 days notice.

Here’s the Eagles’ remaining TV schedule:

Week 13, Dec. 3: 49ers at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox Week 14, Dec. 14: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC Week 15, Dec. 17: Eagles at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox Week 16, Dec. 25: Giants at Eagles, 4:30 p.m., Fox Week 17, Dec. 31: Cardinals at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox Week 18, Jan. 6 or 7: Eagles at Giants, TBD, TBD

NFL set to announce Week 15 schedule

As with previous seasons, the NFL has taken advantage of the end of the college football season and set aside five Week 15 games to be scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.

Three of the five games will be scheduled for a triple-header that will be televised by the NFL Network, with starting times at 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. The other two will slide back into the league’s Sunday schedule.

The games are:

Falcons (5-6) at Panthers (1-10) Vikings (6-6) at Bengals (5-6) Bears (4-8) at Browns (7-4) Broncos (6-5) at Lions (8-3) Steelers (7-4) at Colts (6-5)

