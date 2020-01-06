Carson Wentz’s first trip to the playoffs lasted just 8 minutes, 31 seconds. So did Wentz’s fourth season -- only this time, “Big Game” Nick Foles was nowhere in sight, having moved on to Jacksonville.
After missing the 2017 playoffs with a knee injury and missing the 2018 playoffs with a fractured back, Wentz suffered a concussion midway through the first quarter Sunday after Jadeveon Clowney clobbered him from behind at the end of a scramble as Wentz fell to the ground. Wentz had been hit by Bradley McDougal, who was credited with a sack. Clowney drove his shoulder into Wentz’s back. Wentz’s head bounced off the turf. That happened with 8:59 to play in the first quarter. Wentz looked woozy, but he remained in the game for five more plays. He was diagnosed with the concussion after the series ended.
Russell Wilson executed a 22-yard scramble on the Seahawks’ first series that set up a 35-yard field goal, which Vinny Curry blocked. His 24-yard pass to DK Metcalf late in the first quarter set up a 49-yard field goal. His 38-yard pass-and-run to David Moore framed Marshawn Lynch’s 5-yard touchdown run, over safety Malcolm Jenkins. His 53-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf over Avonte Maddox gave the Seahawks a 17-6 lead. His 36-yard pass to Metcalf with 1:37 to play iced the win. Wilson finished 18-for-30 for 325 yards and the touchdown.
Josh McCown, the 40-year-old journeyman who had retired after last season -- his 17th -- and who resumed his career with the Eagles, his ninth team, ably replaced Carson Wentz.
There were a few hiccups -- he burned two timeouts in the first half and took a delay-of-game penalty -- but he had his moments, too. He found Dallas Goedert for 17 yards and then, astoundingly, ran for 11 himself, which set up the Eagles’ first field goal. His 32-yard pass to Zach Ertz began the second half with a bang that ended in a 26-yard field goal. However, with 6:24 to play on fourth-and-4 at the Seahawks’ 24, McCown’s fourth-down pass to Miles Sanders in the flat was a bit behind the running back, who dropped it. McCown injured his left leg on the ensuing series. He took a sack on fourth-and-7 from the Seahawks’ 10. He finished 18-for-24 for 174 yards a 94.8 passer rating.
Behind Carson Wentz, the Eagles’ red-zone touchdown rate of 66.7 percent led NFC playoff teams. Behind Josh McCown, Wentz’s backup Sunday, the Eagles’ red-zone touchdown rate was zero (0.0) percent in four chances.
By the end of the game, un-retired McCown’s weapons included Greg Ward, Josh Perkins, Robert Davis, Richard Rogers, Shelton Gibson, and Deontay Burnett. All had been unemployed at some point this season.