There were a few hiccups -- he burned two timeouts in the first half and took a delay-of-game penalty -- but he had his moments, too. He found Dallas Goedert for 17 yards and then, astoundingly, ran for 11 himself, which set up the Eagles’ first field goal. His 32-yard pass to Zach Ertz began the second half with a bang that ended in a 26-yard field goal. However, with 6:24 to play on fourth-and-4 at the Seahawks’ 24, McCown’s fourth-down pass to Miles Sanders in the flat was a bit behind the running back, who dropped it. McCown injured his left leg on the ensuing series. He took a sack on fourth-and-7 from the Seahawks’ 10. He finished 18-for-24 for 174 yards a 94.8 passer rating.