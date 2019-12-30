The Seahawks had been the only NFC team the Eagles had never faced in the postseason. That’ll change this Sunday when Seattle visits Philadelphia for the second time this season.
Pete Carroll’s crew went 7-1 on the road in 2019 and quarterback Russell Wilson threw a career-low five interceptions all season. Those are just two things to know ahead of Sunday’s game. Here are 20 more.
1. The only quarterback with more wins through his first eight seasons than Russell Wilson (87) is Tom Brady (88).
2. The Seahawks have lost their last three road playoff games (at Dallas, at Atlanta, at Carolina). Their last win was at Minnesota in a game made memorable by Vikings kicker Blair Walsh inexplicably missing a 27-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.
3. DK Metcalf’s first name is DeKaylin. He had three catches for 35 yards in Seattle’s win at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12. Meanwhile, linebacker K.J. Wright is actually Kenneth Bernard Wright Jr. Wright had 12 tackles in Week 12.
4. Metcalf was the last pick of the second round in 2019, No. 64 overall. The Eagles took JJ Arcega-Whiteside with the 57th pick. Metcalf’s father, Terrence, was an offensive lineman for the Bears from 2002-08. He also was 1-0 at the Linc.
5. Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement last week to bolster the Seahawks’ depleted backfield, is one of the NFL’s most eccentric personalities. Do yourself a favor, go to YouTube and search his name and Bear Grylls. It’s hilarious.
6. Seattle was 7-8-1 against the spread during the regular season, closing on an 0-3-1 slide. The Eagles were 7-9, but covered their final three.
7. Former Eagle Mychal Kendricks, who started 14 games at linebacker, reportedly tore his ACL on Sunday. It has been a rough few years for Kendricks, who is due to be sentenced in February for his involvement in an insider-trading case from five years ago. He does not have a contract beyond this season.
8. Seattle’s other significant injuries are safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) and left tackle Duane Brown (knee). Diggs is expected to play Sunday. Brown is not.
9. Replacement left tackle George Fant, who also is used as a tight end, scored 1,621 points as a basketball player at Western Kentucky. He played only one season of football in college and signed with Seattle in 2016 as an undrafted free agent.
10. Tyler Lockett stepped up as the No. 1 receiver after Doug Baldwin’s retirement. Sort of. Lockett was outstanding early but was held under 60 yards in six of the last seven games.
11. Russell Wilson is 4-0 against the Eagles with seven touchdown passes and one interception (Rodney McLeod, 2019).
12. The Seahawks have lost two in a row and three of four. Russell Wilson hasn’t lost three consecutive games since his sophomore year at North Carolina State.
13. Shaquill Griffin, the Seahawks’ top cover corner, is the twin brother of linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Shaquill wears No. 26. Shaquem, No. 49, had his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old because of a congenital birth defect. His making it to the NFL is remarkable.
14. Linebacker Bobby Wagner led the NFL with 159 tackles. He set the franchise single-game record with 19 tackles in Week 3 against New Orleans. He set the club’s single-season record with 168 in 2016.
15. The flight from Seattle to Philadelphia earlier this year was 4 hours, 49 minutes. It took them 5 hours, 25 minutes to get home.
16. In the last 10 years, teams traveling from the Pacific time zone are a respectable 5-6 in playoff games in the Eastern time zone. Last season, the Chargers came across the country and surprised the Ravens.
» FROM THE ARCHIVES: Marcus Hayes’ observations following Week 12 loss to Seattle
17. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed had just two sacks this season after busting out with 10½ in 2018. Reed was suspended for the first six games this season for violating the league’s conduct policy. He was accused in 2017 of domestic violence, though criminal charges were never brought.
18. Punter Michael Dickson was tied for third for punts landing inside the 20 with 34. He pinned the Eagles deep five times in Week 12. Eagles punter Cam Johnston tied for 13th with 28 punts inside the 20.
19. Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner will tie the Seahawks franchise record for most postseason games played with 14. Former safety Kam Chancellor and punter Jon Ryan currently hold the mark. Offensive lineman Tra Thomas (17) holds the Eagles’ record.
20. Most fourth-quarter/overtime comebacks since 2012: Russell Wilson (32), Matthew Stafford (28), Drew Brees (24).