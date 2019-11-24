He and Miles Sanders botched a handoff on the first drive of the second half at the Seahawks’ 38 and fumbled away that possession, the play on which Wentz appeared to injure his right (throwing) hand while making the tackle. He put a glove on that hand between possessions and tried to throw with it, but he played the next series without the glove. At the end of that series Wentz left the field, ostensibly for x-rays on his hand. He returned to the game and seemed serviceable, but misfired (again) to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on fourth-and-2 from the Seahawks’ 22. He threw his second pick on the next drive.