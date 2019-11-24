The Eagles’ offense is missing a handful of key contributors, and it shows, as two consecutive drives ended with a Carson Wentz turnover. Wentz fumbled in the first quarter, then threw an interception early in the second. The Seahawks capitalized on the pick, driving into the red zone before settling for a field goal and a 10-3 lead.
The Eagles offense worked its way to midfield after starting the drive inside the five-yard line. The Eagles trailed, 7-3, at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles were fooled by a double-pass for the second straight week. Russell Wilson found Malik Turner deep after getting the ball on a throwback from Chris Carson. The Eagles gave up a touchdown last Sunday to the New England Patriots on a double-pass eventually thrown by Julian Edelman.
The Eagles struck first, getting a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after Jake Elliott hit a 28-yard field goal. He has now made all 14 of his field goal attempts this season.
The Seahawks won the toss and deferred, giving the Eagles’ offense the ball to start the game and went three-and-out on the opening series. Wentz was nearly intercepted on third down, but Seattle defensive back Quandre Diggs couldn’t make the diving grab.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Eagles live blog. It’s another football Sunday, and the Eagles are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (8-2) at Lincoln Financial Field.
For the second week in a row, the Eagles host a team fresh off its bye week. The Seahawks have had some time to relax after handing the San Francisco 49ers their only loss of the year 13 days ago. The Eagles might be hoping Seattle has some cobwebs to brush off, especially with three major offensive in flux for the game.
Alshon Jeffery (ankle), Nelson Agholor (knee), and Jordan Howard (shoulder) are all questionable for today’s 1 p.m. kickoff. If Jeffery and Agholor can’t go, the Eagles will have Mack Hollins, Jordan Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and recent practice squad call-up Greg Ward at receiver.
