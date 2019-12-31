“You can’t count on a quarterback like that missing that kind of play. We didn’t match up that coverage right, so that’s something you correct,” Schwartz said. "But every game there [are plays that aren’t made.] Some of those that I think people labeled as drops [in the Nov. 24 game] would’ve been really good catches. They’re low-percentage shots down the field. You have to battle and you have to win those. We won our fair share of those [against the Giants Sunday]. I think that had a lot to do with us keeping the score down.