You might be tempted to sit Jalen Hurts after an incandescent beginning to his NFL career, but he’s got less than 3½ games of every-down experience, and it shows. He has ball security issues; his nine fumbles in 284 snaps dwarfs Wentz’s 10 fumbles in 809 snaps. He needs to be sharper: he’s completed 54.8% of his passes in his three starts, which isn’t good enough even though about a dozen of his incompletions were throw-aways to avoid sacks. He’s too quiet; the Eagles have 13 false starts in his 14 quarters while playing in virtually silent stadiums. Hurts is valuable, and he got hurt a little Sunday, but the kid needs the work.