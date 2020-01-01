In a Kingdome loss filled with odd calls and decisions, the strangest came in the third quarter, when, after the playoff-bound Eagles had closed to 20-14, coach Ray Rhodes had punter Tommy Hutton kick off. The kick went out of bounds, giving Seattle the ball on their 40. Two first downs later, they kicked a field goal to take a two-possession lead. Philly running back Ricky Watters, who’d dropped two passes and run for just 63 yards on 21 carries, snapped on the sideline after that he didn’t get the ball on a failed fourth-and-2 effort.